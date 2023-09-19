RE/MAX Concepts' success starts with hiring, retaining 'good people,' owner says

RE/MAX Concepts employees participating in a community volunteer project.

NO. 4 MID-SIZE WORKPLACE

Shane Torres, a broker and principal owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts, follows a simple methodology in reviewing potential new agents for his company.

“We are very selective as to who we bring in,” he said. “We have to know that they're wholeheartedly and 100% invested into being successful in real estate and just being good people. I mean, we can teach people how to do real estate, you can't teach people how to be a good person.”

An international brand name in the commercial and residential industry, RE/MAX is unlike similar real estate companies in only charging agents a single, “fair fee,” allowing them to keep nearly all of the commission on transactions they handle. This simplified accounting increases the potential for employees to generate extra income as they close each deal.

In addition to working under a brand with very strong name recognition, Iowa agents gain access to workspaces around the state.

“We offer key fobs to every agent and staff so that no matter where they're at, whether they're in the Des Moines area, or they're up in the Quad Cities, or Cedar Rapids or wherever, they're able to get into our office and utilize the space to work and get things done, 24/7,” Torres said.

Torres and his team also encourage monthly educational sessions as an essential factor in their mutual success.

“The staff leaders are constantly meeting with their teams and doing training and refreshing,” Torres said. "So, from an agent's perspective, we have our own real estate school."

RE/MAX marketing strategist Madison Ward believes the ability for agents to set their own schedule has proven to be an important factor in attracting new and proven agents to the company.

"We want them to feel valued and be able to take off, to go to their kid’s softball game, or they have a doctor's appointment and not have to feel guilty about taking care of those important things. And I think that that really speaks to how we've been able to retain so many of our staff for such a long time,” Ward said.

RE/MAX Concepts

Locations: 12

Founded: 2000

Ownership: Private

Iowa employees: 400

Top executives: Owners Shane Torres, Matt Mauro and Ou Meksay

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Owner: Success for RE/MAX Concepts starts with hiring 'good people'