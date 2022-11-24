MAX Power Reviewing Lithium Opportunities

Max Power Mining Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Company is actively reviewing opportunities to acquire or develop projects in the lithium industry. This may include acquisition of lithium properties and or technologies and processes related to lithium extraction. The Company is in the advanced stages of negotiations for specific projects.



Mr. Rav Mlait, CEO of MAX Power, commented: “Lithium is a key ingredient in batteries, which are integral components of next-generation automobiles, airplanes, electronic devices and grid energy storage. There is tremendous supply shortage and increasing demand reality that needs to be met over the several years and beyond. We have undertaken a review of properties and technological processes that are of interest. MAX Power is well-financed and well-positioned to take next steps as they may evolve.”

Investors are cautioned that there is no assurance that negotiations involving any potential acquisition will conclude successfully.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current focus is the Nicobat Project in Northwest Ontario’s Rainy River district that hosts New Gold’s Rainy River gold mine.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the date of first trading in the Company's common shares and its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may", “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.



