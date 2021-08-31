U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.25
    -7.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,305.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,569.50
    -28.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.00
    -4.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.72 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    +0.0090 (+0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.29 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6660
    -0.2190 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,005.04
    +370.59 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.30
    +21.44 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.82
    -42.19 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Max Q: Astra's launch goes sideways

Darrell Etherington
·4 min read

Max Q is a weekly newsletter from TechCrunch all about space. Sign up here to receive it weekly on Mondays in your inbox.

We had a few launches this week, including SpaceX's first one after one of its longer recent pauses in activity. Astra hoped to have its first commercial payload mission go well, but instead it had one of the more visually interesting takeoff mishaps in private spaceflight.

Astra's launch drifts and then nearly recovers

Image Credits: Astra

Astra's launch from Kodiak, Alaska was its first attempt since it nearly reached orbit with a successful test last year. The engines all lit as planned, but almost as quickly, one of those went out and the result was a rocket that nearly toppled over, before floating horizontally for a while, while the remaining engines redistributed power to ultimately start the vehicle climbing skyward.

It's perhaps more impressive that the Astra rocket didn't crash and burn right away, even if this was ultimately a failure. The rocket eventually climbed to an altitude of around 160,000 feet before Astra's flight engineers issued an abort command and the vehicle returned safely to Earth after the engines cut off.

This was a disappointment because the mission was meant to be Astra's first commercial flight, since it was carrying a simulated test payload on behalf of client the U.S. Space Force. But it also was still technically a test, and the company says it gathered a lot of valuable data from the roughly 2.5 minutes that the rocket was flying before the abort command was given.

While the newly public Astra's share price took a hit on the news, I think the more instructive bit for the company's long-term fortunes will be how long it takes to recover from this mishap and try again, and also what the result will be of that follow-up mission.

SpaceX breaks in its new landing barge

Image Credits: SpaceX

SpaceX's return to flight was another of the Commercial Resupply Services flights it performs for NASA to the International Space Station, and this one went smoothly as usual. The cargo included a new robotic arm for use on the station, as well as interesting experiments including live ants.

The launch also saw SpaceX use its new 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' autonomous drone ocean landing ship for the first time. This is the third drone ship that SpaceX has in its fleet, and everything went smoothly with the landing for a successful recovery of the first stage booster used for the flight.

Blue Origin launches suborbital, non-crewed flight

Image Credits: Blue Origin

Blue Origin has launched its 17th New Shepard reusable rocket mission, though this one wasn't as impressive as its last effort: No Jeff Bezos on board. Unlike that first human spaceflight, there weren't any passengers in the capsule this go around, but there were a healthy collection of experiments.

One of those was a NASA experimental landing system component that's going to be used eventually for the agency's lunar landing vehicle. The interesting subtext here is that Blue Origin is actually suing the agency over its award process for the human lander contract, which selected SpaceX (and only SpaceX) as a lunar lander vehicle provider earlier this year.

Rocket Lab goes public

Image Credits: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is now a public company, trading under the name RKLB on the NASDAQ after a SPAC merger. This is one of the largest private space companies yet to go public via any means, and our own Aria Alamalhodaei spoke to Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck to get the low-down on the company and what it means to be a member of the public markets.

Meanwhile, ispace is creating a larger lunar lander that can make it through lunar nights. Its existing small lander design isn't intended to last long in the dark, since its power reserves would deplete quickly and also the super low temperatures are not kind to most electronics.

Join us at TC Sessions: Space in December

Last year we held our first dedicated space event, and it went so well that we decided to host it again in 2021. This year, it's happening December 14 and 15, and it's once again going to be an entirely virtual conference, so people from all over the world will be able to join — and you can, too.

Recommended Stories

  • Astra's first commercial launch fails to reach orbit

    Astra, now a public company, ran into a problem during its first commercial launch (the mission carried a test payload contracted by the U.S. Space Force as part of its Space Test Program) that meant the rocket never made it to orbit.

  • We are about to learn how long a rocket maker survives without a rocket

    SpaceX nearly went bankrupt pushing through the three failed launches of its first rocket, the Falcon 1. Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit both saw their first flight tests go south before proving they could put satellites on orbit. Over the weekend, Astra Space saw the sixth rocket it has attempted to launch since 2018 fail to reach orbit.

  • 2017 Dodge Viper SRT ACR Closed Viper Production With A Bang

    This Viper is the epitome of American performance!

  • One-Of-A-Kind 1979 Porsche 911SC Targa Is A High-Quality Build

    This Porsche has undergone some exceptional changes.

  • SpaceX launches 23rd space station cargo flight

    The Dragon capsule is loaded with supplies and gear including three Girl Scout experiments.

  • Driving Six Legends From the Mercedes-Benz Museum

    Tracing the evolution of the Mercedes SL, with a brief foray into the sport sedan that helped make Ayrton Senna a household name.

  • This Ornate $10.4 Million Bel Air Estate Has Its Own Hiking Trails and Zip Line Course

    It's also got a waterfall, tree house and European-inspired interior--and is right next door to a winery.

  • Another Electric Truck Maker Is Going Public Through an Acquisition

    Via Motors is being bought by electric vehicle conglomerate Ideanomics in a $600 million all-stock transaction.

  • How does Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E compare with the Tesla Model Y?

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK A familiar name but a very different thing, the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover EV takes on the 2021 Tesla Model Y. Both have impressive driving manners and range. Let’s compare them.

  • Correction in global stocks likely, funds trim equity allocations: Reuters poll

    A modest correction in global stock markets is likely by the end of this year, according to a slim majority of fund managers polled by Reuters who recommended trimming global exposure to equities in August in favour of bonds. On Monday, MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets hit historic highs and European shares, with a monthly gain of more than 2%, were on track to clinch their longest winning run in over eight years, buoyed by pandemic-related monetary and fiscal stimulus. Still, fund managers and chief investment officers in Europe, Japan and the United States polled Aug. 12-30 slightly cut recommended equity allocations to an average 49.9% of their model global portfolio from a 3-1/2 year high of 50.1% in July.

  • NBC Sports to make history with all-women broadcast team for ShopRite LPGA Classic in October

    The all-women team will call the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

  • John Kerry visits Japan to discuss cutting emissions

    The former secretary of state has led U.S. efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urged the acceleration of efforts to curb carbon emissions.In April 2021, Japan nearly doubled its target for emissions cuts by 2030 to a reduction of 46% in response to pressure from the United States and some of its own firms, after pledging last year to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.The U.S. push comes in advance of the U.N. COP26 climate conference, which will be held in Scotland later this year.China, the United States and Japan are the world's biggest, second- and fifth-biggest carbon emitters.

  • Apple's crumbling wall of silence

    Long-quiet Apple employees are beginning to speak their minds. In recent weeks they've talked publicly about experiences with harassment and discrimination, concerns about business decisions, and objections to policies that some feel open their personal lives to corporate scrutiny.Why it matters: Employee activism has been on the rise across Silicon Valley, but until recently, Apple workers have largely avoided public criticism of their employer. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash on "Déjà vu"

    Half a century ago, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released one of the greatest albums of the rock era, "Déjà vu." The record would sell eight million copies, but the band, and the friendships, did not endure. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash about their shared history and the timeless music they produced, as "Déjà vu" gets a delayed 50th-anniversary expanded release. (This story was originally broadcast on May 23, 2021.)

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Down Today

    The lesson is weighing on shares of a number of space stocks on Monday, sending shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) down nearly 5%. Virgin Galactic tends to be a turbulent stock on even quiet market days, caught between the promise of space and the harsh reality that it is early days for space-based industries and there remains a lot of risk. The risk was top of mind on Monday after Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was dealt a setback over the weekend.

  • Cracks discovered on International Space Station prompt fears for astronauts’ safety

    Fissures on 23-year-old ISS segment could be start of ‘avalanche’ of issues, official warns

  • Technology in Agriculture: How Has Technology Changed Farming?

    Agriculture technologies advanced rapidly in the second half of the 20th century and at the beginning of the 21st century. These developments forever changed the way farmers work.

  • [Update] They had their pizza party at the International Space Station!

    Update, August 30, 2021: After receiving the shipment of ingredients, the astronauts finally got to have their terrestrial treat of pizza. And they happily documented the experience too, in video format, so we puny Earthlings could watch all the fun. The Indian Express reports that the astronauts assembled the pizzas carefully, as to not let all the ingredients fly around the cabin, and you can see for yourself how much fun it all looks.

  • Why Astra Space Shares Are Plunging Today

    Shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell nearly 20% on Monday morning following a failed test launch over the weekend. Astra is having trouble getting into space, and its shares are losing altitude as a result. Astra over the weekend planned its first launch since joining public markets in early July via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

  • Magic magnetics: Scientists discover the secret of wireless charging

    The advent of wireless charging was heralded as a panacea for modern life, able to rapidly recharge phones and other electronics without the need for a cable.