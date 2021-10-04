U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9620
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,944.41
    +824.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Max Q: Blue Origin puts safety in the backseat, workers claim

Aria Alamalhodaei
·5 min read

Hello, readers: Welcome back to Max Q. First, an introduction: I'm Aria Alamalhodaei, the resident space and transportation reporter here at TechCrunch. I'll be taking over the Max Q newsletter from Darrell Etherington for the next few months.

Tips, opinions, criticism, thoughts? Email me at aria.techcrunch@gmail.com or find me on Twitter at @breadfrom.

Bezos' labor woes

Jeff Bezos is back in the news this week, this time over allegations of a hostile work environment and a lack of focus on safety from 21 current and former employees of his space company, Blue Origin. The news couldn't come at a worse time for the company, which is currently mired in a lawsuit against NASA over its decision to award a lunar lander contract to rival SpaceX.

The essay jointly composed by the employees paints a vivid picture of Blue Origin’s work culture as one marred by sexual harassment, in which professional disagreement is stifled, environmental concerns are left unaddressed and speed of execution takes precedence over human safety.

Current and former employees raise major safety concerns, allegations of sexual harassment at Blue Origin

Blue Origin disputed the allegations of sexual harassment in a comment to TechCrunch, but they did not respond to a follow-up inquiry regarding safety and whether the company has inserted stifling non-disparagement clauses in employee contracts.

TechCrunch spoke to the sole named author of the letter, Alexandra Abrams, who said she decided to go public with her identity because she felt a sense of responsibility for other employees.

“I really felt like I had compromised my integrity at Blue Origin,” she said. “I did my best, but I was Bob’s executive communicator and helped make him look good.”

It’s hard to imagine how this essay could not affect Blue Origin’s bottom line. After the successful launch of New Shepard in July, in which Bezos and three others went to space during an 11-minute flight, the company intends to start welcoming more paying customers on flights.

The situation was made even more sticky when the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to TechCrunch that "the agency is reviewing the information" in the essay. “The FAA takes every safety allegation seriously."

While Abrams confirmed that the FAA had not yet reached out to her, she said she would “very much welcome” that.

“I feel like I’m fulfilling my job description as employee communications for the first time.”

U.S. Space Force grants funds for next-gen rocket development

The U.S. Space Force has awarded a collective $87.5 million in funding to SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab and United Launch Alliance for projects related to next-gen rocket engine testing and upper-stage improvements -- that includes Rocket Lab's mysterious Neutron rocket and Blue Origin's heavy-lift launch vehicle New Glenn.

SpaceX and ULA are already established launch providers for the U.S. government under the Space Force’s National Security Space Launch program. Both Rocket Lab and Blue Origin will be able to compete for the next series of launch procurement contracts in 2024, and contracts like these are signs that the two companies are gearing up to do so.

US Space Force awards $87.5M to Rocket Lab, SpaceX, Blue Origin, ULA for next-gen rocket testing

Blue Origin's next manifest

One last story related to Blue Origin this week... the company announced the next two people that will take a ride on the New Shepard rocket: Dr. Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs and current partner at venture capital firm DCVC; and Glen de Vries, co-founder of the clinical trial software company Medidata Solutions.

The flight is scheduled to take off on Tuesday, October 12, at 9:30 AM EST from Blue Origin’s sprawling Launch Site One just outside of Van Horn, Texas. The company has not released details regarding the identities of the remaining two crew members but we'll certainly be keeping our ear to the ground. (Read our story on Blue's first crewed launch here.)

Orbital servicing startup raises $7M

In-orbit satellite servicing company Starfish Space raised $7 million to accelerate the development of its Otter "space tug," a spacecraft that the company says will be able to clean up orbital debris and extend the useful life of satellites in geostationary orbit. In the longer-term, Starfish even says the space tug could be used as autonomous in-orbit robots for a whole range of purposes related to the future space economy, including mining, manufacturing and recycling.

Image Credits: Starfish Space (opens in a new window)

A $300M satellite manufacturing facility for Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast economy got a major boost this week when it was announced that contract manufacturer Terran Orbital would build a $300 million satellite manufacturing facility at Kennedy Space Center. The 660,000-square-foot facility will be the world's largest, according to the company, and that's not too hard to believe, considering the anticipated output: 1,000 complete satellites and over 1 million satellite components per year.

Image Credits: Terran Orbital (opens in a new window)

Join us at TC Sessions: Space in December

Last year we held our first dedicated space event, and it went so well that we decided to host it again in 2021. This year, it’s happening December 14 and 15, and it’s once again going to be an entirely virtual conference, so people from all over the world will be able to join — and you can, too.

Read more stories on TechCrunch.com

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Sank Today

    It might not dramatically affect the underlying business of either company, but competitor Blue Origin just announced a much beloved passenger for its next mission.

  • Keysight Awards Summer Internships and $5,000 Scholarships to HBCU Engineering Students

    By Renee Morad

  • Captain Kirk Is Going to Space Thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Space Race Is Really Heating Up.

    William Shatner, the actor famous for playing Star Trek's Captain Kirk, is going into space with Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

  • William Shatner Is 90. Is Space Travel Even Safe for Him?

    Gustavo Caballero / GettyAfter dropping hints a couple weeks ago, William Shatner confirmed Monday that he is heading up into space on Oct. 12 on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket—making him, at the age of 90, the oldest person to ever go into space.Shatner has the spunk of a man decades younger—he was doling out insults on Twitter right after the announcement—but traveling into space comes with some physical stress. So even if Shatner is in great shape for his advanced age, is it truly safe for

  • Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight

    A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM). Marking the Oct. 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel Inc has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April. As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

  • Quantum computer breakthrough as scientists show vital behaviour for first time

    Scientists have demonstrated new behaviour, vital for the creation of quantum computers, that marks a major breakthrough. For the first time, researchers were able to show in an experiment that a variety of quantum computing pieces, taken together, were more accurate than the sum of their parts. Individually, quantum computers are built out of a range of different pieces, some of which can sometimes break.

  • Blue Origin will fly William Shatner to the edge of space on October 12th

    The 'Star Trek' actor is about to become the oldest person to go to space.

  • William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

    Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi stars have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is a huge fan of the sci-fi series and even had a cameo as a high-ranking alien in the 2016 film “Star Trek Beyond."

  • Psyched: Elon Musk Discusses Psychedelics, Delix Raises $70M, MindCure To Study MDMA In Female Sexual Dysfunction

    The Week In Psychedelics: Delix Therapeutics Closes $70 million Series A Elon Musk Acknowledges The Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelic MindCure Launches “Desire Project” Looking At MDMA For Female Sexual Dysfunction Braxia Publishes Results Of Clinical Trial On Ketamine Without Additional Antidepressants Psychedelics Bill Introduced In Florida The Milestone Round Delix Therapeutics Closes $70 million Series A Delix Therapeutics closed a million Series A financing round. The Boston-based compan

  • William Shatner to fly on Blue Origin's next human spaceflight on October 12

    Blue Origin's next passenger list will include TV and film space exploration veteran William Shatner, along with Blue Origin's own Audrey Powers, who serves as the company's vice president of New Shepard Mission & Flight Operations. Shatner, who of course played Captain James T. Kirk on "Star Trek," will become the oldest person to have flown in space when he makes the trip, narrowly edging out current record holder Wally Funk, the aerospace pioneer who flew on Blue Origin's first human spaceflight on July 20 alongside Jeff Bezos.

  • The unanswered questions around COVID-19's origins

    As the world nears two years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, there's still a lot more we don't know about SARS-CoV-2's origins than we do know.Why it matters: Accurately determining the causes of COVID-19 will go a long way toward informing what can and should be done to prevent the next pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported the WHO is reviving its stall

  • Five years after largest marine heatwave on record hit northern California coast, many warm–water species have stuck around

    Southerly species like the giant owl limpet, seen here, started appearing on northern California shores. Jerry Kirkhart/Flickr, CC BYLand–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2

  • Astronaut Barbie jets off on zero-gravity flight

    This Barbie jetted off on a zero-gravity flightA doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforettiaims to inspire young girls to consider a career in STEMThe doll marks the World Space Weekwhich this year celebrates women in space(SOUNDBITE) (English) ITALIAN EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY (ESA) ASTRONAUT, SAMANTHA CRISTOFORETTI, SAYING:"Well as astronauts one thing that we all really care about is inspiring the next generation, inspiring young boys and girls to take up careers in space exploration or in general in science and technology. We think and I think that it's really important. And this year's space week is specifically dedicated to inspiring more women to take up a career in space and so I thought that a partnership with Mattel and the project with the Barbie doll would be a suitable addition to all the work that will be done in that space week."Cristoforetti's lookalike doll traveled on a zero-gravity flightfrom a European Space Agency base in Germany

  • Barbie sent on zero-gravity flight to inspire girls to pursue STEM careers

    ‘Sometimes little things can plant the seeds of great dreams, who knows?’

  • Google Doodle marks birthday of Spanish ocean scientist María de los Ángeles Alvariño González

    Pioneering scientist discovered 22 new species of zooplankton and published over 100 scientific papers

  • Daszak's coronavirus grant was rejected by Pentagon over ‘gain of function’ concerns a year before pandemic

    The Pentagon's research and development arm rejected a multimillion-dollar proposal by EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak in 2018 over concerns the experiments involved gain-of-function research and “could have put local communities at risk.”

  • William Shatner to Fly into Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket at 90 Years Old: 'What a Miracle'

    The Star Trek actor will become the oldest person to go into space when he travels aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard NS-18 on Oct. 12

  • William Shatner Set to Blast Into Space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin

    Life imitates… art? William Shatner, famous for portraying Captain Kirk on the original “Star Trek” TV series in the ’60s, will join the crew of Blue Origin’s next space flight on Oct. 12. At the age of 90, he is set to become the oldest person to fly into space. Blue Origin is the aerospace […]

  • Nobel Prize won by scientists who unlocked mystery of how humans feel warmth and touch

    Two scientists have been awarded a Nobel Prize for discoveries about the most fundamental ways we relate to the world. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both based in the US, won the award announced on Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee. Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active component in chilli peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

  • Carbon storage deep in the sea could be boosted by supercharged compounds

    Magnesium can supercharge the formation of water molecules that can trap carbon dioxide in the ocean.