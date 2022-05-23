U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,973.75
    +72.39 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,880.24
    +618.34 (+1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.27
    +180.66 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.76
    +19.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.46
    -0.83 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0720 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7900
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,112.84
    -1,236.89 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.56
    -16.31 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Max Q: Insertion burn

Aria Alamalhodaei
5 min read

Hello and welcome back to Max Q.

In this issue:

  • Boeing's make it or break it launch

  • Fresh funding for SpaceX

  • News from Virgin Orbit, Rocket Lab and more

Boeing's make it or break it Starliner launch

Nearly two and a half years after the first botched flight test, Boeing successfully launched its Starliner capsule on Thursday, and docked it to the International Space Station on Friday night. It's a major achievement for the company's astronaut transportation program, which until now has been plagued with setbacks and technical snafus.

It was a high-stakes mission, to put it mildly. Starliner's closest analogue is SpaceX's Dragon capsule, and indeed both were developed under a NASA program called Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap). The agency (read: the taxpayer) awarded both SpaceX and Boeing billions of dollars to develop capsules capable of transporting astronauts to and from the ISS.

Boeing was awarded a total of $4.82 billion for a commercial crew transportation system, and so far that money has yet to yield a single successful mission. That's contrasted with SpaceX, which has already started ferrying astronauts to and from ISS with the Crew Dragon capsule. SpaceX's tech has been so successful that NASA extended SpaceX’s contract to include three more crewed missions at a cost of $900 million.

But with this successful mission, it appears that Boeing is back on track toward becoming another astronaut transportation provider. The Starliner that flew on Thursday was uncrewed, as it was just a test flight, and it will spend fived-10 days docked to ISS before returning to Earth.

Watch Starliner's docking below.

SpaceX raising funds at a valuation of $127 billion, sources say

A big piece of news that caught my eye this week: SpaceX is reportedly raising a fresh round of funding, to the tune of a staggering $1.725 billion, with the share price at $70, CNBC reported. This would mark a 25% increase from the previous share tender at $56 per share. The round would value the company at $127 billion, according to sources, making it the highest-valued startup in the country.

In a separate piece of reporting, The New York Post also quoted unnamed sources on a potential share sell, including Elon Musk himself sharing sells. The Post suggested that the billionaire could sell shares to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

The last time SpaceX raised funds, it was back in December, when the space company raised more than $337 million at a valuation of around $100 billion.

elon musk
elon musk

Image Credits: Getty Images

More news from TC and beyond

  • ABL Space Systems completed acceptance testing of the second stage of its rocket, roughly four months after a testing accident caused the loss of the original second stage, CEO Harry O'Hanley said.

  • Blue Origin scrubbed the fifth crewed mission of the New Shepard rocket on Wednesday, due to one of the back-up systems "not meeting [the company's] expectations for performance," a spokesperson said. The new date for the NS-21 launch has yet to be announced.

  • Elon Musk was accused of sexual harassment by a former SpaceX corporate jet flight attendant; the flight attendant and the company reached a $250,000 severance agreement in 2018, but the details of her allegation are just coming to light.

  • Launcher announced the customers for the first flight of its space tug, Orbiter. They include Skyline Celestial, Innova Space, NPC Spacemind, Bronco Space/Cal Poly Pomona, Stanford Student Space initiative and an undisclosed customer. Orbiter will launch on a SpaceX rideshare mission in October.

  • Phase Four is opening a new factory to scale production of its Maxwell radio-frequency plasma propulsion system. The new facility will be able to churn out 100 Maxwells per year, the company told Payload.

  • NASA said there are 72 launch opportunities for Artemis I through the end of 2022. Artemis is the agency's grand project to return humans to the moon; Artemis I will mark the inaugural uncrewed launch, but NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) mega-moon rocket will need to be ready first.

  • Relativity Space completed key tests for its second stage of the Terran 1 3D-printed rocket, as well as all nine Aeon 1 engines for the first stage, at NASA facilities in Mississippi. Rewatch the test here.

  • Rocket Lab reported first quarter revenues of $40.7 million, with the lion's share of that coming from the company's space systems division rather than launch. While launch only composed $6.6 million in revenue (that's just a single launch), Rocket Lab estimated higher earnings from launch in the next quarter.

  • Rocket Lab also said this week that it began payload integration of the CAPSTONE spacecraft, which will head to lunar orbit in advance of NASA's Artemis uncrewed mission later this year (fingers crossed).

  • Seraphim, a U.K.-based investment firm, announced the next cohort of its 11-week Space Camp accelerator; startups include Ntention; Lunasa Space; ODIN Space; Smart IR; AIRMO; Cislunar Industries; and Deep Planet.

  • Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian startup developing what would be the country's first fully private rocket, successfully completed a full-duration test of the rocket's third stage.

  • SpaceX launched another 53 Starlink satellites on Wednesday. It marked the 21st overall orbital flight for SpaceX so far this year. Whew.

  • Speaking of which, SpaceX is now 85% vertically integrated, sources told Eric Berger. At least some of that is due to supply chain issues, rather than internal strategy, he said.

Photo of the week

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti posted this image on Twitter, taken by her from the International Space Station. That little dot near the center of the frame is Starliner! She posted some pretty epic follow-up photos, too. Image Credits: Samantha Cristoforetti (opens in a new window)

Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider forwarding it to a friend. 

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing’s Starliner is close to breaking SpaceX’s astronaut monopoly

    The US wanted two redundant ways to get astronauts into space, and it now it nearly has them after an uncrewed Boeing Starliner arrived at the International Space Station over the weekend. The second privately owned spacecraft built through the commercial crew program after SpaceX’s Dragon, Boeing’s Starliner promises to expand both NASA’s scientific work and give a new option to companies and individual seeking transport to space. NASA initially partnered with Boeing in 2014 to build a vehicle to carry astronauts from the Earth to the orbital laboratory, but attempts at test-flights in 2019 and 2021 failed, revealing serious problems.

  • ISS astronauts open hatch to Boeing spacecraft

    Boeing's first Starliner capsule to reach the International Space Station opened for astronauts living on board the orbiting lab on Saturday -- a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts. (May 23)

  • London's $24 billion Crossrail finally opens

    London's long-delayed and over-budget Crossrail finally opens to passengers on Tuesday, offering faster journeys from Heathrow Airport and Berkshire in the west to Essex in the east through a series of new, long tunnels under Britain's capital. The railway, which has been renamed the "Elizabeth" line in honour of Queen Elizabeth, is expected to carry 200 million people a year and will increase London's rail capacity by 10%, according to Transport for London (TfL). Delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems, even before the onset of the pandemic, Crossrail will open three and a half years late and more than 4 billion pounds over budget for a total cost of 18.8 billion pounds ($23.6 billion).

  • Inside the front-line battle to stop Russia annexing more of Ukraine

    "I have my family, I have my kids, and I'm here to protect them and protect my country," one Ukrainian soldier told CBS News. "It's my duty."

  • SpaceX president defends Musk against sexual misconduct allegation - CNBC

    Business Insider last week reported that Musk's private rocket company SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her. "Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations," Shotwell wrote in an email to employees last week, according to the CNBC report.

  • Astronauts float through Boeing's unmanned capsule

    STORY: NASA Astronauts Bob Hines and Kjell Lindgren opened the hatch to the unmanned capsule at 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604GMT) and floated in, head-first, into the unmanned capsule, where they were greeted by “Rosie the Rocketeer” a research mannequin, dressed in a blue flight suit.The rendezvous of the gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently home to a seven-member crew, occurred nearly 26 hours after the capsule was launched from Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Base in Florida.Starliner lifted off on Thursday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture, United Launch Alliance (ULA), and reached its intended preliminary orbit 31 minutes later despite the failure of two onboard thrusters.Boeing said the two defective thrusters posed no risk to the rest of the spaceflight, which comes after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks in a program designed to give NASA another vehicle for sending its astronauts to and from orbit.Docking with ISS took place at 8:28 p.m. EDT (0028 GMT Saturday) as the two vehicles flew 271 miles (436 km) over the south Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia, according to commentators on a live NASA webcast of the linkup.It marked the first time spacecraft from both of NASA's Commercial Crew Program partners were physically attached to the space station at the same time. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been docked to the space station since delivering four astronauts to ISS in late April.

  • Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

    Former Vice President Mike Pence is making an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a GOP candidate backed by Pence's old boss. Pence was scheduled to rally with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday evening. Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, planned to hold a telephone rally in the evening to champion the candidacy of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

  • How worried should you be about monkeypox? We asked some Arizona experts

    Monkeypox cases have been found in the U.S. and worldwide and people are wondering how concerned to be. Here's what these health experts say.

  • Mountains of sugar have been found in the ocean under seagrass meadows

    The sugar deposits in the seagrass meadows form “one of the largest piles of sugar on Earth,” according to the researchers.

  • With U.S. help, Japan wants to go from player to power in space

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Space is a key area of cooperation for Japan with the United States, its closest ally, amid heightened tensions with an increasingly assertive China, which itself aims to become a space power. Tokyo has said it hopes to put one of its astronauts on the lunar surface - the first non-American - in the latter half of the 2020s as part of NASA's Artemis programme to return humans to the moon. Japan has an extensive space programme, mainly focused on developing launchers and space probes.

  • Elon Musk Has Plans for the Moon, Mars, Aliens

    In a week that saw Congressional hearings into UFO sightings, it's perhaps not surprising that the world's richest man has his eye out for unusual visitors as well. As part of a wide-ranging interview this week at the All-In Summit in Miami, Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed a variety of projects he's working on. In particular, he outlined plans for his Starlink satellite communications system and longer term goals for permanent human bases on the moon and Mars.

  • The No. 1 Sign There's a Snake in Your Closet

    Depending on where you live and the layout of your home, your closets can come in all shapes in sizes. But no matter if it's a simple utility storage space or a luxurious walk-in, there's no denying that they provide an essential function by housing your possessions. Unfortunately, they can also become home to uninvited guests, such as pests or reptiles looking for shelter. Read on to see what should tip you off that a snake is hiding somewhere in your closet.READ THIS NEXT: You're Inviting Snak

  • Subsea internet cables could help detect earthquakes

    Optical-fibre cables could spot tsunamis or the effect of climate change on currents, researchers say.

  • All those in favour? Jackdaws use democracy to decide when to leave their roosts

    It is no coincidence that the collective noun for jackdaws is a “clattering”.

  • 4 Overlooked Alternative Investments To Consider Adding To Your Portfolio

    Interested in exploring alternative investments as a way to diversify your portfolio? Keep reading to learn more about the types of alternative investments available and how you can start investing in each. What Are Alternative Investments?: Most people realize that investing is an important part of planning for short- and long-term financial success. Wise investing grows wealth, which leads to greater financial independence. Profits realized from smart investing can generate passive income, whi

  • Siemens Energy Makes $4.3 Billion Gamesa Takeover Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG will offer 4.04 billion euros ($4.27 billion) to buy the shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA it doesn’t already own, a long-awaited step in its efforts to turn around the troubled Spanish wind-turbine maker.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest Eggs

  • Broadcom is on an M&A spree despite recent regulatory crackdowns

    Broadcom is reportedly in talks to buy VMware for upwards of $50 billion, which would be one of the biggest tech takeovers ever and the third multibillion-dollar Broadcom acquisition in four years.

  • Philippine tech retailer Upson files for up to $103 million IPO

    Upson International Corp (UIC), the largest retailer of personal computers and information technology products in the Philippines, said on Monday it has filed for an IPO of up to 5.4 billion pesos ($103.81 million).

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • First Mover Asia: Terra's Difficult Post-Collapse Path: VCs Backing Away, Regulators Jumping on Stablecoins

    Some investors see salvageable pieces while others are bemoaning their involvement and want to forget the protocol ever existed; bitcoin gains.