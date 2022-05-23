Max Q: Insertion burn

Hello and welcome back to Max Q.

Nearly two and a half years after the first botched flight test, Boeing successfully launched its Starliner capsule on Thursday, and docked it to the International Space Station on Friday night. It's a major achievement for the company's astronaut transportation program, which until now has been plagued with setbacks and technical snafus.

It was a high-stakes mission, to put it mildly. Starliner's closest analogue is SpaceX's Dragon capsule, and indeed both were developed under a NASA program called Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap). The agency (read: the taxpayer) awarded both SpaceX and Boeing billions of dollars to develop capsules capable of transporting astronauts to and from the ISS.

Boeing was awarded a total of $4.82 billion for a commercial crew transportation system, and so far that money has yet to yield a single successful mission. That's contrasted with SpaceX, which has already started ferrying astronauts to and from ISS with the Crew Dragon capsule. SpaceX's tech has been so successful that NASA extended SpaceX’s contract to include three more crewed missions at a cost of $900 million.

But with this successful mission, it appears that Boeing is back on track toward becoming another astronaut transportation provider. The Starliner that flew on Thursday was uncrewed, as it was just a test flight, and it will spend fived-10 days docked to ISS before returning to Earth.

Watch Starliner's docking below.

The @BoeingSpace #Starliner crew ship completed its trip to the station when it docked to the Harmony module's forward port at 8:28pm ET today. More... https://t.co/RgllPL4Uiu pic.twitter.com/0uxslOk0Mn — International Space Station (@Space_Station) May 21, 2022

SpaceX raising funds at a valuation of $127 billion, sources say

A big piece of news that caught my eye this week: SpaceX is reportedly raising a fresh round of funding, to the tune of a staggering $1.725 billion, with the share price at $70, CNBC reported. This would mark a 25% increase from the previous share tender at $56 per share. The round would value the company at $127 billion, according to sources, making it the highest-valued startup in the country.

In a separate piece of reporting, The New York Post also quoted unnamed sources on a potential share sell, including Elon Musk himself sharing sells. The Post suggested that the billionaire could sell shares to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

The last time SpaceX raised funds, it was back in December, when the space company raised more than $337 million at a valuation of around $100 billion.

Photo of the week

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti posted this image on Twitter, taken by her from the International Space Station. That little dot near the center of the frame is Starliner! She posted some pretty epic follow-up photos, too. Image Credits: Samantha Cristoforetti (opens in a new window)

