Max Q: To the moon!!!

NASA engineers completed final tests of the Space Launch System (SLS), which cleared the way for the mega moon rocket to roll out a few days earlier than planned.

The space agency was able to move up the date for the rollout -- when SLS is moved from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center -- because it completed testing of the flight termination system (FTS). The FTS is a critical series of components that ensure that a rocket can be safely destroyed after take-off. Testing of the FTS was “the final major activity” on NASA’s pre-launch to-do list, the agency said.

That means NASA is on track to target August 29 for the maiden launch of the 322-foot mega rocket and Orion spacecraft. With the extension from Space Launch Delta 45, NASA will have additional launch opportunities on September 2 and September 5.

Image Credits: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images

U.K.-based launch company Skyrora hit a new milestone in the development of its Skyrora XL rocket with the completion of a static fire test of the second stage. The single engine, designed and manufactured by Skyrora, completed a nominal 20 second burn, bringing the company one step closer to its first orbital launch in late 2023.

Skyrora is one of a number of small launch companies based in the United Kingdom and Europe, each hoping to compete in these countries’ burgeoning commercial space sectors. According to Skyrora COO Lee Rosen, whose career spans a 23-year tenure with the U.S. Air Force and an 11-year stint at SpaceX, this test sets Skyrora apart from its competitors.

“Others like to make a nice showing of their factory or maybe an engine test or things like that, but I think the fact that [we’ve] got an integrated system solution test says a lot about where we are,” he said.

“It's not about bragging about what you might go do,” Rosen added. “It's about doing. That second-stage test is a great way of doing and showing.”

Image Credits: Skyrora

