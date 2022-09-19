Max Q: Propulsive!

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. In this issue:

Morpheus Space, which produces a modular electric propulsion system for small satellites, has raised a $28 million Series A. The company aims to use the funds to build a manufacturing facility in Dresden, Germany, where it’s based, and to increase its staff size. That will enable the company to ramp up production of its Nano Field Effect Electric Propulsion (NanoFEEP) thruster, which it says is the “smallest and most efficient electric in-space propulsion system” in the world.

It's a modular system, so multiple NanoFEEP thrusters can be used in combination to create more powerful propulsion systems for larger spacecraft. Since the company launched the product, it's landed customers that include Rocket Factory Augsburg and Spire Global.

"The industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, unlike anything we've experienced before, and it has presented numerous opportunities for Morpheus to succeed and grow," Morpheus Space CEO and co-founder, Daniel Bock, said in a statement. "However, we've also seen with our competitors how it presents multiple challenges and lost opportunities for those that cannot keep up. Both the blessings and problems associated with the space industry right now can be attributed to scalability."

"To succeed, we need to rely on each other and help solve the problems of our partners to maintain growth. With this funding round, we will be able to produce high-quality hardware on a much larger scale that the industry needs and we look forward to how it will open doors for us and others in the future," added co-founder and President István Lőrincz.

four morpheus space multifeep thrusters

Four of Morpheus Space's MultiFEEP thrusters. Image Credits: Morpheus Space

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is now potentially available on all seven continents, with the recent news that it has finally come to McMurdo Station on the Antarctic coast. The National Science Foundation said in a tweet, “NSF-supported USAP scientists in #Antarctica are over the moon! Starlink is testing polar service with a newly deployed user terminal at McMurdo Station, increasing bandwidth and connectivity for science support.” NSF funds the U.S. Antarctic Program at McMurdo and elsewhere.

Image Credits: NSF

