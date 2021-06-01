U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Max Q: Selling space

Darrell Etherington
·4 min read

This week actually includes two, since I was out last week for a Canadian national holiday (and back today for the U.S. one, ironically). There's plenty to cover, including Blue Origin's bidding process, lunar landers, spaceships launching at sea and the return of our very own space event.

Blue Origin's big bid

Blue Origin is auctioning off one seat on its first ever human spaceflight, and the bidding got started at $1.4 million — or at least, the public bidding started there. Before last week, people had been submitting blind bids, but now Blue Origin is posting the top current bid to its website whenever it hits a new high. It's currently set at $2.8 million, meaning it's doubled since the bids opened up to public scrutiny, and presumably FOMO.

Blue Origin reveals highest bid for a seat on its first human spaceflight, currently at $2M

Everything's building up to June 12, when the auction will conclude with a live, real-time online competitive bidding round. Seems likely it'll at least cross the $3 million mark before all's said and done, which is good news for Blue Origin, since run-of-the-mill tickets for the few minutes in suborbital space going forward will probably end up more in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range.

The winning bidder will be flying on July 20, if all goes to the current plan, and will be accompanied by other passengers selected by Blue Origin through some other mechanism. We don't yet know who else will be on the ride. Bezos maybe?

SpaceX's Deimos spaceport is under construction

ENSCO offshore oil rig like the one SpaceX is converting
ENSCO offshore oil rig like the one SpaceX is converting

ENSCO offshore oil rig like the one SpaceX is converting. Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons / Tony Webster

SpaceX is really flexing its sci-fi-made-real muscle with its latest move: The company is turning two offshore oil rig platforms into floating spaceports, and one of the two, codenamed 'Deimos' after one of Mars' moons, is already being worked on. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared that the company is hoping to have it ready for operations next year, meaning it could host actual launches in 2022.

SpaceX’s first ocean spaceport is being built and will host launches next year

Eventually, Deimos and its twin, Phobos, will provide launch and landing services to SpaceX's first fully reusable launch vehicle — Starship. Starship only just managed to land successfully after a high, but still very much atmospheric flight test, however, so it has a way to go before it's making amphibious departures and arrivals using the converted oil platforms.

Putting these in the ocean presumably helps solve some key issues, not least of which is being mindful of the impact of launching absolutely massive rockets on land anywhere near people. Ditto the landings, which at least early on, are bound to be risky affairs better carried out with a buffer of surrounding ocean.

Landers; lunar ones

Lander Rover
Lander Rover

Concept graphic depicting ispace's HAKUTO-R lander and rover. Image Credits: ispace

There's quite a bit of lunar lander news this week, including Japan's ispace revealing that it'll provide commercial lunar lander service to both Canada and Japan, with a ride for both provided by SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket. These will be two separate missions, with the first one set for next year, and the second one set to take place in 2023.

Both will use ispace's Hakuto-R lander, which it originally developed to take part in the Google-backed Lunar XPRIZE competition. That ended without a winner, but some companies, including ispace, continued to work on their landers with an eye to commercialization. The Hakuto-R being sent on behalf of JAXA will carry an adorable ball-shaped Moon robot which looks like a very novel take on a rover.

Japanese space company ispace aims to send landers to the moon

Meanwhile, GM announced this past week that it's working with space industry veteran Lockheed Martin to develop a next-gen Moon rover that will provide future lunar astronauts with more speed and greater range. GM and Lockheed will still have to win a NASA contract in order to actually make the thing, but they're clearly excited about the prospect.

TC Sessions: Space is back in December

Last year we held our first dedicated space event, and it went so well that we decided to host it again in 2021. This year, it's happening December 14 and 15, and it's once again going to be an entirely virtual conference, so people from all over the world will be able to join.

We had an amazing line-up of guests and speakers at last year's event, including Rocket Lab's Peter Beck, NASA's Kathy Lueders and more, and we're already working on a fantastic follow-up agenda that's sure to thrill all kinds of space fans.

You can already get tickets, and if you get in early, you save $100.

    Here's how SpaceX's Starship could evolve from a cargo hauler into a Space Force starcruiser.

    A look at the top photos from around the globe.

    Space launch company SpaceX launched its first rocket in March 2006 -- an expendable "Falcon 1" rocket that failed to even reach Earth orbit. Throughout all that time, SpaceX's primary competitors in space launch, America's United Launch Alliance (a 50-50 joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin) and Europe's Arianespace (a 50-50 JV of Airbus (OTC: EADSY) and Safran (OTC: SAFRY)), have continued flying expendable rockets that are each discarded after one use.

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran said it hopes it can revive the nuclear deal with world powers by August, when President Hassan Rouhani’s administration ends, and reach an agreement with the U.S. that would ease sanctions on its economy and oil exports.Ali Rabiei, spokesman for Iran’s government, said there were “no obstacles” in the way of negotiators in Vienna who are in their eighth week of talks to restore the beleaguered 2015 accord. Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal three years ago and reimposed a raft of penalties on Iran, prompting it to roll back its own compliance with enrichment and other curbs.“We’re close to an understanding over principal, nuclear issues,” Rabiei told reporters in a televised news conference, adding “some differences such as Trump’s sanctions and Iran’s measures need to be worked out”.Iranian officials had hoped that the landmark deal would be fully revived by June 18 presidential elections, after which Rouhani’s presidency will start to wind down. He’s widely expected to be succeeded by a hardliner who will be more hostile to the U.S. and the nuclear deal.Brent gained 1.60%, trading around $70, following the comments as markets modified expectations of when Washington is likely to ease sanctions on Iran’s energy sector. Iranian oil exports, which are the country’s largest single source of foreign currency revenue, have plunged since Trump’s exit from the nuclear deal.Rabiei didn’t give further details but his comments follow a statement from Iran’s lead negotiator at the talks, Abbas Araghchi, who told Iranian state TV on Monday that the talks were very complicated and diplomats will probably need more time to resolve outstanding issues.He said it looked less likely that an agreement with the U.S. will be finalized in the current round of talks and delegations were likely to return to their capital cities by the end of the week to consult with their governments on sticking points.Oil markets are closely watching the talks for clues about when U.S. sanctions are likely to be eased on the oil-rich Islamic Republic and trigger the return of Iranian crude to the market.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet later on Tuesday to discuss the impact of both looser coronvirus restrictions and a possible flood of Iranian exports into the market on a broader output agreement with non-OPEC producers including Russia.If a deal is reached and Washington lifts sanctions, Iran may be able to ramp up exports quickly. Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday his country should aim to raise production to a record of around 6.5 million barrels a day.Analysts estimate daily output could rise to about 4 million barrels from 2.4 million.(Updates with oil, context from 4th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Jeep said that the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is "the most capable, powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technically advanced Wrangler ever introduced in Europe." Marked by exclusive electric blue exterior design cues, the Wrangler 4xe is equipped with two electric motor generators and a high-voltage battery pack, mated to turbocharged 2.0-liter gas engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. The e-motor and engine combo creates 380hp and 637Nm of torque. When the electric power is used, the truck can travel more than 50 kilometers. Full battery recharge is available in less than three hours, and the Max Regen feature to increases the battery charge when coasting. 4xe technology, meanwhile, drives all four wheels in full-electric mode for "benchmark all-terrain performance and the pleasure of listening to the sounds of nature," Jeep said. Depending on the trim, the Wranger 4xe offers two advanced four-wheel drive, full time systems with Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac. Other off-road equipment include Dana axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential, and electronic front sway-bar disconnect. Inside, the 4xe models’ specific seven-inch TFT displays information on battery charge levels and range, and is linked to a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552-watt subwoofer. In terms of safety, the new Wrangler 4xe offers a host of driver assistance systems. These include standard blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rearview camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), front and rear park assist and Keyless Enter’n’Go. Optional safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus and new forward-facing camera (standard on the Rubicon). The Wrangler 4xe hybrid powertrain has three modes of operation, known as E-Selec. The driver can select his or her desired powertrain mode via buttons mounted on the dashboard. In Hybrid, both the 2.0-liter engine and electric motors are used. The powertrain will use battery power first, then when the battery reaches its minimum state of charge, or the driver requests more torque, it will use the propulsion from the gasoline engine. In Electric mode, the engine uses electric power until the battery reaches the minimum charge level, or the driver requests maximum torque, which again engages the 2.0-liter engine. If the battery level is at its lowest, the system automatically switches back to Hybrid mode. During E-Save mode, the 2.0 engine is used more often to save the battery charge for later use, such as all-electric off-road driving or for when entering urban areas. The driver can choose between two modes, known as Battery Save and Battery Charge during E-Save, both of which can be activated from the Uconnect screen, Battery Save maintains battery charge level and predominantly uses the internal combustion engine. Battery Charge charges the battery up to 80 percent using the internal combustion acting as a generator. Jeep has made ten different exterior colors for the Wranger 4xe: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hella Yella, Billet Silver Metallic, Sting-Gray and, for the first time in the Wrangler range, the new Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green. The customization options for the Wrangler are also enhanced, thanks to the special rotating color program. In the program, customers to choose from a range of "unique" exterior colors, Jeep said. Photos from Jeep Also read: Jeep reveals Renegade 4xe PHEV destined for European market Jeep opens Jeep Adventure Academy for off-roading lessons

  • Goldman Sachs leads $202M investment in project44, doubling its valuation to $1.2B in a matter of months

    The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot in the world, and supply chains are no exception. A number of applications that aim to solve workflow challenges across the supply chain exist. The seven-year-old Chicago-based company has built an API-based platform that it says acts as “the connective tissue” between transportation providers, third-party logistics companies, shippers and their supply chain systems.

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West that could derail wider nuclear talks. Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.

    The woman, 55, fell to the ground and bystanders rushed to her side, video of the incident shows.

    Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on May 12, banning all social activities but allowing the economic sector to operate. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin caved in to growing calls for large-scale lockdown after daily infections breached 8,000 on Friday and soared to a record 9,020 on Saturday.

    On a hail-covered road near Boise City, Oklahoma, rushing winds inside a tornado-warned storm prompted storm chasers to flee in a hurry on May 30.

    Democrats walked out of the Texas State House on Sunday night, to block one of the most restrictive voting laws in the US from passing before a midnight deadline. GOP Governor Greg Abbott said he'll order lawmakers back for a special session. (May 31)

    Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. The revolt is one of Democrats' biggest protests to date against GOP efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has captured a glorious set of high-resolution images of Earth from the ISS' "crow's nest." The post Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak. Australia's second-most populous state was plunged into the lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business. "I don't know if there is going to be an extension or not," Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters in Melbourne.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent investments in its Canadian business are paying off as gains in mortgage and business lending helped fiscal second-quarter earnings top analysts’ estimates.Profit in the Canadian banking unit rose 94% to C$927 million ($769 million) in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Tuesday.Scotiabank has invested in technology and employees in its Canadian commercial lending business, helping spur a 3.5% increase in business and government loan balances from the first quarter. Canada’s strong housing market fueled a 1.6% gain in residential mortgages.Scotiabank had a “good domestic performance” and “impressive commercial loan growth” last quarter, Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients.With vaccination campaigns gaining traction, Canada’s biggest banks have dramatically reduced or even released some of their provisions for potentially souring loans, and Scotiabank was no exception. The lender set aside C$496 million in provisions for credit losses, down from C$1.85 billion a year earlier and below analysts’ C$710.2 million average estimate.Scotiabank’s total net income rose 85% to C$2.46 billion, or C$1.88 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$1.90 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76, on average. That rounded out a quarter in which all of Canada’s six largest banks posted adjusted profits that topped analysts’ projections.Scotiabank’s shares were little changed at C$80.64 at 9:45 a.m. in Toronto. The stock has gained 17% this year, compared with a 23% advance for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Controlling costs has been a focus for the bank, and it showed continued progress on that front in the second quarter, with non-interest expenses falling 7.4% to C$4.04 billion.Scotiabank also is making headway in bringing back its Latin America-focused international unit. Profit from the business more than doubled to C$507 million in the second quarter, following an 18% drop from a year earlier in the previous three months.(Updates with share movement in antepenultimate paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

    When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

    Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.