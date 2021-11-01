U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1080
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,053.09
    -392.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Max Q: Sierra Space, Blue Origin, Boeing and others stake out space real estate

Aria Alamalhodaei
·4 min read

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. It feels odd to be living in a time when companies are announcing their plans to develop commercial space stations and yet, here we are! Read on for news from Sierra Space, Blue Origin, Boeing and others on their plans for a station, called Orbital Reef. Plus this week, another space SPAC and more.

Tips, opinions, criticism, thoughts? Email me at aria.techcrunch@gmail.com or find me on Twitter at @breadfrom.

Don’t forget to sign up to get the free newsletter version of Max Q delivered to your inbox.

Orbital Reef is claiming its slice of LEO real estate

Let's get into it: Sierra Space, Blue Origin and Boeing are teaming up to send the spacecraft to orbit in the second half of the decade. The planned station, called “Orbital Reef,” will also include tech and services from Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University.

The news comes less than a week after Voyager Space, Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin laid out their own plans for a commercial space station, which the group says will launch in 2027. Axiom Space is also planning a commercial station.

The big questions that remain: how much it's going to cost. None of the executives would say. The other major piece of the puzzle is the launch capabilities of Blue Origin’s New Glenn, Boeing’s Starliner and Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane. None of these vehicles have yet reached orbit, and the team wants their commercial station in space by the latter half of the decade.

Image Credits: Orbital Reef (opens in a new window)

Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital is going public via SPAC merger

The trend of space companies heading to the public markets via SPAC mergers is not over yet. Terran Orbital, a leading manufacturer of small satellites, is going public in a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The deal has a post-transaction enterprise value of $1.58 billion and will furnish the company with around $470 million.

Terran Orbital is a contract manufacturer of satellites, working primarily with the government. The company will be opening the world's largest spacecraft manufacturing facility in Florida. It also has plans to launch and operate its own satellite constellation and to deliver satellite imagery as a service. In a statement, CEO Marc Bell called it the new SaaS: “Satellites-as-a-Service.”

Other news from TechCrunch

Gitai Japan successfully completed a technology demo of its robotic arm aboard the International Space Station, a major milestone in the Tokyo-based startup's goal of commercializing its space robots. Gitai has a really fascinating vision for the future of space, which sees robots as composing the labor force in off-world colonies on the moon and Mars.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpPlBEcmYy8]

Promus Ventures, a VC firm based in Chicago, closed a €120 million ($139 million) space fund, dubbed Orbital Ventures. The new fund, which will operate out of Luxembourg, will be focused on early-stage space companies.

Other news from around the web

ABL Space had a huge week, closing $200 million in funding from existing investors including Fidelity Management and Lockheed Martin Ventures. The financing shot the company's valuation to $2.4 billion. The company aims to launch its first rocket, dubbed RS1, from Alaska before the year is out.

Amazon has a new agreement with telecom giant Verizon for its Project Kuiper internet satellite project. Verizon will aim to improve wireless internet access in rural areas in the U.S. by expanding its LTE and 5G service.

Astroscale and ClearSpace were awarded a collective £700,000 ($1 million) from the U.K. Space Agency to conduct mission feasibility studies into de-orbiting unusable satellites -- AKA cleaning up space junk.

Firefly Aerospace is on track to send its Blue Ghost lunar lander to the moon in September 2023, announcing it had completed a critical design review with NASA that paves the way for it to begin construction of the spacecraft. Firefly eventually wants to complete annual missions to the moon's surface.

Isar Aerospace inked a firm launch services agreement with satellite company EnduroSat to launch multiple satellites to orbit from the company's site in Andøya, Norway between 2022 and 2025.

ispace scored a new investment from Airbus Ventures, part of a Series C extension that brings the company's total raise to around $200 million (ispace has three lunar lander missions planned through 2024).

Image Credits: ispace (opens in a new window)

Join us at TC Sessions: Space in December

Last year we held our first dedicated space event, and it went so well that we decided to host it again in 2021. This year, it’s happening December 14 and 15, and it’s once again going to be an entirely virtual conference, so people from all over the world will be able to join — and you can, too.

Read more stories on TechCrunch.com

Recommended Stories

  • Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

    The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse opened Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who hadn't already made up their minds about the young aspiring police officer who shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha last year. The jury that is ultimately selected in the politically charged case will have to decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was engaged in vigilantism when he opened fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, during unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.

  • Granderson: In Kyle Rittenhouse's case, vigilantism goes on trial, too

    An acquittal wouldn't just set Rittenhouse free, it would set a legal precedent for other citizens to grab a gun and take the law into their own hands.

  • U.S. judge won't block extradition linked to 2014 South Korea ferry sinking

    A U.S. judge on Monday refused to block South Korea from seeking the extradition of a man wanted on embezzlement charges related to a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York, rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee's claim that there was no probable cause to support his extradition on seven charges he faces.

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Dropped Again Today

    In the absence of bad news to explain the drop, I am forced to conclude that Amazon stock is dropping today because of...good news. Specifically, the news that more than two years after it first revealed plans to build its own constellation of broadband internet satellites, Amazon is finally getting "Project Kuiper" off the ground. The news broke this morning: Amazon has hired space launch start-up ABL Systems to launch two Project Kuiper satellites "by Q4 2022" atop ABL's "all-new RS1 rocket."

  • Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

    Redditors discussed portals to other worlds and a military base before finding the source of the strange satellite image

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • Amazon seeks U.S. approval to launch two internet satellites by 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com on Monday asked the https://apps.fcc.gov/els/GetAtt.html?id=285359&x= U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval to launch and operate two prototype internet satellites by the end of 2022 as part of the company's effort to create a space-based satellite network. Amazon, which has pledged to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper program, said the testing and demonstration launch is "an important step toward Amazon’s goal of delivering high-capacity, low latency broadband communications services to tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses." Amazon said on Monday it "continues to invest in Project Kuiper as we approach full production launches and prepare to serve tens of millions of customers around the world."

  • Tech Talk - Cleaning up space junk using tech

    A team of Utah researchers have come up with a way to clear out space junk using technology and their new discovery may keep us safe from future disasters

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed by "minor medical issue"

    NASA says the issue is not an emergency and not related to COVID-19, but no other details were provided.

  • How ‘Talkative’ Stars Could Be Telling on Hidden Planets

    Danielle Futselaar/ASTRONOn June 16, 2016, astronomers were listening to the whispers of a star 26 light years from Earth when they heard something peculiar.Stars of all kinds emit an array of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves. But this star, GJ 1151, is pretty calm by stellar standards and not the sort you would expect to be casting out so much radio. After running through a list of possible astrophysical suspects, scientists reckoned there was only one that made sense: these sig

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut 'minor medical issue'

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday. NASA said the launch is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. The one German and three U.S. astronauts — who range in age from 34 to 61 — have been quarantined for two weeks.

  • Lack of industrial space stalls biotech sector growth in Fort Worth

    North Texas biotech firms attracted about $310 million in annual venture capital as of the first quarter of this year, representing a 376% increase over Q1 last year.

  • When and how was walking invented?

    Three upright walkers, including Lucy (center) and two specimens of *Australopithecus sediba*, a human ancestor from South Africa dating back nearly 2 million years. Image compiled by Peter Schmid and courtesy of Lee R. Berger/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When and how was walking invented? — Rayssa, 11, Newark, New Jersey This is an important ques

  • Scientists Get Nobel Prize for Explaining Ancient Women’s Medical Cure

    JONATHAN NACKSTRANDThis year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular neurobiologist at Scripps, for their work identifying the molecular and chemical bases of our sensory perception of temperature and touch. Or, to put it plainly, exactly what it is that gives chili peppers their kick and how the proteins involved could be used to combat chronic pain. The discovery brims with promise for studies of

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Learn about the benefits of on-orbit operations and servicing at TC Sessions: Space 2021

    If you think manufacturing, assembling and servicing highly complex equipment on Earth is challenging, try doing it in space. On-orbit operations and servicing are vital emerging technologies, and you’ll have ample opportunity to improve your understanding of them at TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14-15. On-orbit servicing (OOS) enables inspections, repairs and technology upgrades for both military and commercial satellites — extending their service viability, reducing dangerous space debris and saving a galactic ton of money.

  • Peering at the edge of the universe

    NASA is preparing to launch the most powerful space telescope ever. What will it see?

  • NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -NASA announced on Monday a rare, health-related delay in its SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue with one of the crew. NASA said the issue was "not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19," but the space agency declined to elaborate on the nature of the problem or say which astronaut was involved. The launch, originally set for Sunday but then postponed until this Wednesday because of unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled for Saturday night, NASA said.