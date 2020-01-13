Max Q: The New Space new year

Welcome back for the first Max Q of 2020! As should be expected, the holiday and New Year's weeks didn't produce all that much news in the space industry – but that changed fast as the decade got underway last week.

2020 promises to be a huge year for commercial space and private space technology companies, and we got a taste of that over the course of the past seven days, with news and announcements from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

SpaceX's Starlink Mission from May 2019

SpaceX launched another batch of 60 satellites for its Starlink constellation, which will eventually provide global broadband internet coverage, if all goes to plan. This means SpaceX has now launched over 180 satellites for Starlink, across three separate batch launches (plus one smaller group launched as an early technology test).

All told, SpaceX wants to eventually expand this constellation to include many thousands of satellites – but with this latest launch it's already the largest private satellite operator in the world by volume.

Blue Origin has opened a new headquarters and research and development facility in Kent, Washington – nearby sister company Amazon's main base of operations. The new HQ is a sprawling, 230,000 square foot facility that plays host to around 1,500 employees, and it should be a very busy place given how much the Bezos -founded space company hopes to achieve this year.

SpaceX has a green light for the crucial in-flight abort test for Crew Dragon, its commercial astronaut spacecraft. This is one of the final steps required by partner NASA before the agency will allow SpaceX to put actual people on board for test and then official mission flights. The date could still change, but at this point it's looking pretty solid.

Virigin Galactic has achieved a key milestone in the construction of its second commercial space tourism vehicle called 'Weight on Wheels.' Effectively, this means the second SpaceShipTwo can now support its own weight, which means it's about 80 percent of the way to final full assembly. Galactic is also working on a third, so its fleet could be thrice as big by end of year.

SpaceX has recovered the Dragon cargo capsule that it used for its 19th commercial resupply mission for the International Space Station. This Dragon has done this round trip twice before, and this time comes back loaded as usual with a number of experiments and scientific materials from research done on the orbiting science platform.

