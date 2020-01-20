Max Q: SpaceX succeeds with a spectacular Crew Dragon test launch

Max Q is a new weekly newsletter all about space. Sign up here to receive it weekly on Sundays in your inbox.

We're off and running with good milestones achieved for NASA's commercial crew program, which means it's more likely than ever we'll actually see astronauts launch from U.S. soil before the year is out.

If that's not enough to get you pumped about the space sector in 2020, we also have a great overview of 2019 in space tech investment, and a look forward at what's happening next year from Space Angels' Chad Anderson. Plus, we announced our own dedicated space event, which is happening this June.

SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon commercial astronaut spacecraft on Sunday. No one was on board, but the test was crucial because it included firing off the in-flight abort (IFA) safety system that will protect actual astronauts should anything go wrong with future real missions.

The SpaceX in-flight abort test included this planned fireball, as the Falcon 9 rocket it launched upon broke up.

The IFA seems to have worked as intended, propelling the Crew Dragon away from the Falcon 9 it was launched on top of at high speed. In an actual emergency, this would ensure that the astronauts aboard were transported to a safe distance, and then returned to Earth at a safe speed using the onboard parachutes, which seem to have deployed exactly as planned.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is looking a bit further ahead, in the meantime, to when his company's Starship spacecraft is fully operational and making regular trips to Mars. Musk said he wants to be launching Starships as much as thrice daily, with the goal of moving megatons of cargo and up to a million people to Mars at full target operating pace.

Secretive space launch startup SpinLaunch is adding to its operating capital with a new $35 million investment, a round led by Airbus Ventures, GV and more. The company wants to use rotational force to effectively fling payloads out of Earth's atmosphere – without using any rockets. Sounds insane, but I've heard from people much smarter than me that the company, and the core concept, is sound.

I spoke to Space Angels CEO Chat Anderson about his company's quarterly tracking of private investment in the space technology sector, which they've been doing since 2017. They're uniquely well-positioned to combine data from both public sources and the companies they speak to, and perform due diligence on, so there's no better place to look for insight on where we've been, and an educated perspective on where we're going. (ExtraCrunch subscription required).

Rocket Lab was born in New Zealand, and still operates a facility and main launch pad there, but it's increasingly building out its U.S. presence, too. Now, the company shared its plans to build a combined HQ/Mission Control/rocket fab facility in LA. Construction is already underway, and it should be completed later this year.

Story continues