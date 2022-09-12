U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,412.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,760.50
    +19.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    +0.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +1.08 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1696
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7150
    -0.0850 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,356.70
    +598.68 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.18
    +9.03 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Max Q: The waiting game

Aria Alamalhodaei
·5 min read

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. In this issue:

  • An Artemis launch update

  • Rocket Lab and Sierra Space's new agreements for space transportation

  • News from Axiom, OneWeb and more

By the way... TechCrunch Disrupt finally returns — live and in person — to San Francisco on October 18-20. Use this link to receive 15% off passes (excluding online and expo).

NASA provides an update on the Artemis I launch

NASA said it is looking to attempt the launch of the Artemis I mission on September 23 and 27, dates far enough away that the agency will hopefully have enough time to resolve the issues with the hydrogen line that led to the rocket being grounded during the first two launch attempts.

The agency must replace and re-seal leaking liquid hydrogen lines, then perform tests to ensure that the sealing worked, Jim Free, NASA's associate administrator for exploration systems development, explained in a media briefing. NASA will not conduct a full wet dress rehearsal in addition to these tests. All of this work will take place on the launch pad, which saves the agency from having to roll the massive rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center.

The other major hitch is that these launch dates must be approved by the U.S. Space Force's Eastern Range, which governs the launch schedule from the east coast of the United States. The Space Force will also need to provide a waiver for the rocket's flight termination system, which runs on batteries and is only approved for use for 25 days. All in all, my fingers are crossed that engineers can complete all the work required before the next launch attempt.

Image Credits: Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

Rocket Lab, Sierra Space sign agreements under US military’s rocket cargo project

Rocket Lab and Sierra Space have signed separate agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to explore how their respective flight systems — Rocket Lab’s Electron and Neutron rockets, Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane — could be used for superfast cargo delivery on Earth.

The agreements are what’s known as Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), a vehicle to facilitate R&D work between the government and nongovernmental entities like startups and private companies. These specific CRADAs are with the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), an agency under the aegis of the DOD.

Under its agreement, Sierra Space and the military will jointly explore using its Dream Chaser plane for hypersonic space transportation for terrestrial cargo and personnel delivery. Under Rocket Lab’s agreement, it will work with the military to investigate using the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, also for cargo delivery. While Electron has successfully reached orbit numerous times, both Neutron and Dream Chaser are still under development.

“Point-to-point space transportation offers a new ability to move equipment quickly around the world in hours, enabling a faster response to global emergencies and natural disasters,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a statement. “We’re excited to be collaborating with USTRANSCOM on this forward-thinking, innovative research program that could ultimately shift the way the Department of Defense considers logistics response options.”

Sierra Space Dream Chaser
Sierra Space Dream Chaser

Image Credits: Sierra Space

More news from TC and beyond

  • Albedo, a startup building a satellite constellation capable of capturing visible and thermal imagery, closed a $48 million Series A round, co-led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Shield Capital.

  • Apple will soon allow iPhone users to send an emergency SOS via satellite connectivity.

  • Axiom Space won a $228.5 million NASA contract to design the space suits and life support systems that will be worn by the Artemis III astronauts.

  • China conducted two launches within two hours of each other, bringing its total number of orbital launches so far this year to 37. Meanwhile, the country is preparing a rocket to send the third module of the Tiangong space station to space in October.

  • Countdown Capital raised $15 million for its second fund to back companies looking to, in the words of founder Jai Malik, “rebuild the American industrial base."

  • Europe launched an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana Wednesday. The rocket was carrying a communications satellite from French company Eutelsat.

  • Huawei will be offering texting via satellites on its flagship Mate 50 series, announcing the news just one day before Apple made its own sat-comm equivalent.

  • Masten Space Systems held an auction for its assets as part of its ongoing bankruptcy process, with Astrobotic submitting the highest bid at $4.5 million.

  • Near Space Labs will share Earth observation imagery with researchers, nonprofits and universities for 12 months, through its Community Resilience and Innovation Earth Imagery Grant program.

  • OneWeb incurred a $229 million impairment charge for fiscal year 2022 due to the postponement of multiple launches that were scheduled to go to space aboard Russian Soyuz rockets.

  • South Korea's lunar orbiter successfully executed a trajectory correction maneuver, a key part of its much longer journey to the moon.

  • SpaceX conducted an eight-second static fire test of all six engines on the Ship 24 prototype from its Starbase facility in southeast Texas. The test caused a handful of grass fires in the area around the pad.

  • Taranis, a company developing a crop intelligence platform, raised a $40 million Series D led by European climate tech fund Inven Capital.

  • The U.S. Federal Communications Commission may enact new rules setting a five-year limit for the disposal of satellites in low Earth orbit once they have completed their mission objectives. The current recommendation for satellite de-orbiting is 25 years following mission completion.

Photo of the week

Queen Elizabeth Apollo II
Queen Elizabeth Apollo II

Image Credits: NASA

NASA tweeted this 1969 photo of Queen Elizabeth II with Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at Buckingham Palace. The trio met with the queen as part of the Apollo II Goodwill Tour. Whatever your feelings about the British monarchy, the world lost a paragon of the twentieth century this week.

Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider forwarding it to a friend. 

Recommended Stories

  • NASA continues work toward late-September launch for Artemis I

    Earlier this month, the agency scrubbed its second attempt because of a hydrogen leak.

  • Twitter starts rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers

    Twitter has begun rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab.

  • Daily Crunch: New Starbucks Odyssey loyalty program 'happens to be built on blockchain and web3'

    Tomorrow (Tuesday), we have not one, but two Twitter Live events happening, and we’re excited about both of ’em. At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT, we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting. 2001, a Starbucks Odyssey: In August, Starbucks got things percolating with plans for a blockchain-based loyalty program and NFT community.

  • China's New Space Station Has a Big Role to Play—Scientifically and Diplomatically

    The Tiangong orbiting laboratory will fill a void the International Space Station will leave—both scientifically and diplomatically

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We just saw the peak of hurricane season — what does the Atlantic look like now?

    The tropical activity in the Atlantic on Monday is much calmer than last week, when forecasters were monitoring Hurricane Earl and several other systems. Earl is long gone, but forecasters are watching two disturbances.

  • Biden to hit China with new curbs on U.S. chips

    STORY: U.S. chipmakers look set to face stricter curbs on exports to China. Reuters sources say Washington is to impose new restrictions on semiconductors used in artificial intelligence and chipmaking. They say the Commerce Department will publish new rules codifying measures set out earlier this year in letters to U.S. firms. Companies including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices received those communications. They were told to stop shipments of specified chips unless licensed by the department. Some of the sources said the new restrictions would include extra actions against China. Turning the letters into rules would broaden their reach, and bring other companies under their remit. One source said the new measures could also cover products containing the specified chips. Firms including Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise said they were monitoring the situation. A Commerce Department spokesperson declined to comment on the reports. Joe Biden’s administration has sought to thwart China’s advances by targeting technology where the U.S. still dominates. Experts say Washington has identified chips as a key choke point for Beijing.

  • First launch failure for Bezos' rocket company

    Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. (Sept. 12)

  • Bezos' Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission. Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted off from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site Monday morning as the company's 23rd New Shepard mission, aiming to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of space to float for a few minutes in microgravity. But just over a minute after liftoff, and roughly 5 miles (8.05 km) above ground, the New Shepard booster's engines flared unexpectedly during ascent.

  • MDA Selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites for US Government Program

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, LLC (AOS) to design and build Ka-Band steerable antennas. The MDA antennas will be integrated into the portfolio of Arrow commercial small satellites manufactured by AOS.

  • Blue Origin rocket mishap triggers escape system

    Blue Origin suffered a mishap during an uncrewed launch of its New Shepard capsule. A rocket failure forced the company to perform an emergency abort midflight.

  • Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Le Café, Panera Bread, and Playa Bowls to Three New York City Properties

    Today Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that it welcomes several new retail tenants to expand the portfolio's food offerings, with leases signed with Panera Bread, Playa Bowls and Le Café Coffee at three of its New York City office and residential properties.

  • Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explodes in fireball during flight

    A routine Blue Origin rocket launch went awry Monday morning as a New Shepard booster exploded moments after launching

  • A crypto billionaire is joining the race for private space stations

    A pioneer of cryptocurrency is turning to a different frontier: Jed McCaleb, the original founder of Mt. Gox and an early developer of Ripple, has founded a new company called Vast that aims to build space stations with artificial gravity.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • Megadrought in the American south-west: a climate disaster unseen in 1,200 years

    As heat, fires and water wars become the norm, the Guardian explores the fallout of prolonged drought in a seven-part series

  • A Bitcoin ETF Is Long Past Due, Crypto Lobbyists Say in New Report

    The crypto industry is baring its teeth in long-fought battle over spot exchange-traded funds, getting set to issue a report critical of how the Securities and Exchange Commission has handled itself.

  • Blue Origin capsule experiences in-flight abort, cuts uncrewed research flight short

    Blue Origin's New Shepard uncrewed caspule experienced in-flight abort during an uncrewed research mission.

  • FAA to oversee investigation into failed Blue Origin launch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on FAA probes into an aborted Blue Origin launch.

  • Remains of up to 100 children found in dig at ancient Welsh burial site

    Experts discovered several hundred skeletons and believe at least a third of the buried bodies belong to young children.