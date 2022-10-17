U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.90
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.60
    -8.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9845
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9900
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,548.01
    +287.45 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.85 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Max Q: Any way you spice it

Aria Alamalhodaei
·5 min read

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. Last week was one of those weeks where your head spins with the sheer amount of news/announcements/launches in the space sector. It's a crazy time to be alive, folks! In this issue:

  • A busy November for... the moon!

  • Launch companies expanding to new continents

  • News from SpaceX, Spire and more

Moon set for November traffic jam as both ispace and NASA target launches

If all goes to plan, Florida’s Space Coast could see two separate lunar missions take off in November.

Japanese startup ispace said Wednesday it is targeting a launch window of November 9-15 for its first lunar lander mission. Separately, NASA set a trio of possible November launch dates for Artemis I, the first in a series of planned launches to return humans to the moon by the middle of the decade. For NASA, these November dates are backup opportunities after the agency decided to scrub August’s initial launch attempts due to technical issues.

The two missions are part of an increasingly widespread push amongst private industry and government space agencies to conduct more science and explore commercial activities on our large natural satellite.

ispace's Hakuto-R lander. Image Credits: ispace

Virgin Orbit and Rocket Lab gear up for launches on new continents

Virgin Orbit and Rocket Lab are expanding their launch capacities as each company gears up for inaugural missions from countries that they have never flown from.

For Rocket Lab, that’s the United States; for Virgin, that’s the United Kingdom (which has never seen an orbital launch, ever). Rocket Lab said Wednesday that the Electron rocket arrived at Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at Wallops Island, Virginia; Virgin’s Cosmic Girl 747 airplane touched down at the Newquay Airport in Cornwall, southwest England last week. Virgin’s LauncherOne rocket is expected to arrive in Cornwall soon.

The missions are major milestones for the two companies. Until now, Rocket Lab has exclusively launched Electron from the company’s complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. Meanwhile, Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl 747 airplane and LauncherOne rocket have only ever taken off from U.S. soil.

Rocket Lab Electron Virginia
Rocket Lab Electron Virginia

Rocket Lab's Electron arriving in Virginia. Image Credits: Rocket Lab

More news from TC and beyond

  • Astra landed two contracts for its spacecraft engines: one with Astroscale for use on its Elsa-M satellite bus; and with Earth observation company Maxar. (Astra; Astra)

  • China launched a synthetic aperture radar satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China, marking the country's 18th successful mission since August. (SpaceNews)

  • Exotrail, a French startup developing in-space logistics, won a French government contract "worth several million euros" to demonstrate the Exotrail spacevan's ability to change a satellite's altitude and other capabilities. (Exotrail)

  • Japan's Epsilon rocket experienced a launch failure due to positioning issues, and the country's space agency ordered the vehicle self-destruct seven minutes after take off. This is the first failure for the Epsilon rocket, which has been flying since 2013. (The Japan Times)

  • NASA's DART mission has officially been declared a success, after the space agency announced the target asteroid's orbit changed significantly due to the impact. (TechCrunch)

  • Orbit Fab, the "gas stations in space" startup, was awarded $13.3 million to provide fuel for United States Space Force satellites in 2025. (Orbit Fab)

  • Project Kuiper, Amazon's broadband satellite project, will launch its first two satellites on United Launch Alliance's under-development Vulcan Centaur rocket, and not ABL Space Systems' RS1 rocket as originally planned. Kuiper's agreement with ABL will stay in place for future satellite launches. (Amazon)

  • Sierra Space is launching a new venture arm, Sierra Space Ventures, to invest in technologies that could be used on Sierra's space platforms, including its planned private space station Orbital Reef. (Sierra Space)

  • Skyrora's launch ended in failure after the rocket tumbled into the Norwegian sea shortly after lift-off. This was the company's first attempt to reach space with its suborbital Skylark L vehicle. (Skyrora)

  • Solestial raised $10 million to take its space-grade solar panels from lab to orbit. (TechCrunch)

  • SpaceX is asking the U.S. governmement to pick up the bill it's been paying for providing Starlink services in Ukraine; Elon Musk said monthly burn is approaching $20 million per month. (CNN; Elon Musk)

  • SpaceX stacked Booster 7 and Ship 24 on the launch pad in preparation for more testing. Ars Technica's Eric Berger tweeted he heard an orbital test flight may come in the second half of December, which would be a very nice Christmas gift for me! (SpaceX; Eric Berger)

  • SpaceX will fly billionaire Dennis Tito and his wife on Starship's fourth crewed launch, though it's anyone's guess when that mission might take place. (Bloomberg)

  • Starlink's roaming service, dubbed "Starlink for RVs," now has more than 100,000 customers. (SpaceX)

  • United Launch Alliance is targeting the first quarter of next year for the first flight test of the super-heavy Vulcan Centaur rocket. (ULA)

  • Varda Space, a startup that wants to build factories in space, successfully executed a drop test of a re-entry vehicle in preparation for the first orbital test that will launch aboard SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission. (Varda Space)

  • Virgin Orbit signed a multi-launch agreement with Spire, with the first launch expected to take place next year. The two companies did not disclose the exact number of launches or the value of the deal. (Virgin Orbit)

Photo of the week

Starship stacked
Starship stacked

Stack stack stack stackedy stack. Image Credits: SpaceX (opens in a new window)

Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider forwarding it to a friend. 

Recommended Stories

  • FAA Pushes Boeing to Review Safety Documents on New 737 MAX Model

    The air-safety regulators’ request comes ahead of a looming year-end deadline to win approval for the jet without a cockpit overhaul.

  • 10 Best Space Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Space Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The […]

  • Two Stars Made an Explosion That Was Nearly as Fast as Light

    Elizabeth Wheatley (STScI)Space is a terrifying place. The Hubble Space Telescope spotted a good example of this more than five years ago when two neutron stars collided together creating an explosion so big that its resulting jet stream traveled more than 99.97 percent the speed of light.The explosion, dubbed GW170817, was initially observed in August 2017. However, NASA astronomers have only recently been able to get a full look at what occurred and published a paper of their findings on Octob

  • Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

    Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

  • One of the most amazing sites in Texas is in Waco and it's thousands of years old

    One must-see destination in Central Texas is Waco Mammoth National Monument, where you see fossils where the mammoths died thousands of years ago.

  • U.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists

    With planting roughly halfway complete, the 2023 U.S. hard red winter wheat crop is already being hobbled by drought in the heart of the southern Plains, wheat experts said. The drought threatens Kansas, the top winter wheat growing state, and Oklahoma in two ways: discouraging farmers who have not yet planted from trying, while threatening crops already in the ground from developing properly. "It's sort of a grim situation," said Kent Winter, who farms in Andale, Kansas, outside Wichita.

  • Brain Cells Grown in Lab Have Learned to Play a Video Game in 5 Minutes

    Australian researchers say they've grown brain cells in a lab that have learned to play the vintage video game Pong. What's more, the "mini-brain" created by scientists took a surprisingly short amount of time to understand the game and begin to improve. How is this possible, and what might it mean for the future of artificial intelligence? Read on to find out. 1 Is This The First Sentient Artificial Brain? BBC News reported that the "mini-brain" created by the researchers can sense and respond

  • Textron Aviation announces large Wichita expansion project

    A 180,000 square-foot expansion of its local parts distribution center is expected get under way in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now

    Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) product revenues are primarily driven by higher sales of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug Caplyta. Caplyta is also being evaluated for other CNS indications.

  • Is Oceaneering International (OII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Biotech Investors Need Patience (And a Strong Stomach)

    The sector has been tricky for investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is an example, getting a downgrade to In Line from Outperform from Evercore ISI.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump On U.K. News, But Still A Bear Market; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    Futures jumped as the U.K. government reversed tax-cut plans further, but it's still a bear market. Netflix, Tesla earnings loom.

  • The 3 Key Types of Independent RIAs, and Why Advisors Should Care

    In a new research report, the Barron’s Advisor rankings team digs deep into the data it collects for the Top 100 RIA Firms list.

  • Oil Prices Little Changed After Day of Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulWe

  • City hiring drops by a third as banks prepare for downturn

    Hiring in the City of London has plunged almost by a third as economic turmoil spells the end of a dealmaking boom for banks and financial services companies, a leading recruiter has warned.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 2.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NeuBase Lays Off 60% Of Workforce, Reprioritizes Pipeline To Focus On Gene Editing Tech

    NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) announced restructuring plans to focus on the advancement of its platform in gene editing. The company has decided to shift its focus to gene editing, deferring preclinical activities for antisense programs targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1, Huntington's disease, and KRAS-mutant cancers. As a result, the company is cutting its workforce by 60%. Sandra Rojas-Caro, head of R&D and chief medical officer, resigned. The company's therapies are built on an ant

  • New Zealand third-quarter inflation outpaces expectations

    New Zealand's consumer inflation outpaced expectations in the third quarter and remains at historically high levels amid widespread price pressures. Annual inflation rose 7.2% in the third quarter, slowing from a 7.3% gain in the second quarter and sits just below three-decade highs, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has raised interest rates to 3.50% from a record low 0.25% in October last year.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.