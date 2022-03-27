U.S. markets closed

Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

·1 min read

Caesarea, ISRAEL, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that on March 25th, 2022, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership ("APLP") informed the Company that APLP had sold 352,095 shares of the Company on behalf of several clients of APLP. The transactions occurred in the open market of the Tel Aviv stock exchange at a price per share of NIS 8.53. Following the above sale, APLP holds 7,004,219 shares of the Company, which reflect ~4.9% of the Company's share capital (down from ~5.2% in the last report). Following the transaction, APLP will no longer be an Interested Party in the Company.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. Max Stock offers a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on March 27, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-030075) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

Ifat Nir Katz,
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
ifat@maxstock.co.il

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-announces-change-in-shares-held-by-an-interested-party-301511326.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

