U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.00
    -25.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,831.00
    -240.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,589.50
    -55.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.60
    -13.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -1.84 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,008.10
    +34.60 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.26 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.40
    +4.41 (+19.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6890
    -1.1140 (-0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,175.84
    +1,199.86 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.00
    +41.99 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.18
    -50.22 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Max Stock Limited Reports Fiscal 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

PR Newswire
·7 min read

Declares ILS 60 Million, ~0.43 per share One-Time Dividend

CAESAREA, Israel, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Compared with Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Revenue increased 2.7% to ILS 251.7 million.

  • Comparable store sales decreased 2.8%.

  • Adjusted net income increased 11.9% to ILS 22.5 million.

  • Adjusted EPS1 (attributable to shareholders) increased 13.1% to ILS 0.14

  • Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased 1.5% to ILS 33.9 million.

2022 Full Year Summary Compared with 2021:

  • Revenue increased 7.4% to ILS 1.05 billion.

  • Comparable store sales decreased 1.5%.

  • Adjusted net income decreased 9.2% to ILS 89.1 million.

  • Adjusted EPS[2] (attributable to shareholders) decreased 9.2% to ILS 0.53

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 4.1% to ILS 137.0 million.

  • Inventories decreased 25.4% to ILS 159.4 million compared with ILS 213.7 million at the end fiscal 2021

1

As used throughout this release, adjusted EPS defined as Net Income + Share-based payment, multiplied by the portion attributable to shareholders and divided by the number of shares.

2

As used throughout this release, adjusted EBITDA Pre IFRS 16 defined as Net Income + Income Tax Expenses + Net Interest Expenses + D&A + Other Expenses – the impact of IFRS 16 + Share-based payment – IFRS 16.

Ori Max, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as further expansion in both sales and profitability resulted in a solid finish to 2022. This quarter we delivered topline growth in-line with expectations despite a timing shift of the Jewish New Year into the third quarter that negatively impacted comparable store sales. Accounting for this shift by comparing the combined third and fourth quarters, we saw comparable store sales expanded more than 1% over the same six-month period a year ago. From a profitability standpoint, subsiding freight and inventory headwinds in the quarter drove gross margin expansion of 230 basis points, leading to better than expected profitability gains and positioning the Company for greater pricing flexibility to drive further market share expansion in the current economic environment. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to execute our growth strategies, drive continued progress against our long-term targets and further solidify Max Stock's position as Israel's leading extreme value retailer."

Fourth Quarter Results (2022 compared with 2021)

Revenue increased 2.7% to ILS 251.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022 as compared with revenue of ILS 245.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase over the same period last year was driven primarily by the opening of new branches partially offset by a 2.8% decline in comparable store sales due to the timing of Jewish New Year compared to the previous year period. In the fourth quarter of 2022, there were four fewer days in which the stores were able to operate relative to the same period the previous year.

Gross profit increased 8.7% to ILS 103.6 million in the fourth quarter 2022 from ILS 95.3 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Gross margin was 41.2% as compared to 38.9% in the last year period. The 230-basis point increase in gross margin over Q4 2021 was primarily attributable to a decline in international freight costs and an improvement in inventory management.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 71.2 million in the fourth quarter 2022 from ILS 68.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, incremental expenses resulting from the addition of new right of use assets and relatively higher municipal taxes as a percentage of sales in new branches relative to existing branches.

Adjusted net income increased 11.9% to ILS 22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared with net income of ILS 20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders increased 13.1% to ILS 0.14 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared with net income of ILS 0.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.5% to ILS 33.9 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 from ILS 33.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of IFRS16 and the effect of Share-based payment.

Full Year Results (2022 compared with 2021)

Revenue increased 7.4% to ILS 1.05 billion in fiscal 2022 as compared with revenue of ILS 976.3 million in fiscal 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by the addition of 3 new owned stores (2 owned stores, net) and a 3.2% increase in average basket size. These factors were partially offset by a 1.5% decrease in comparable store sales when compared to the exceptional growth experienced in 2021 resulting from lingering pandemic tailwinds, and a negative impact from the Omicron variant on the Company's sales in Q1 2022.

  • In H2 2022, the Company recorded an increase in comparable store sales of 1.0%, an increase of 3.8% in average basket size, an increase of 8.8% in adjusted EBITDA, and an increase of ~ 11% in adjusted net income, as compared to H2 2021.

Gross profit increased 10.3% to ILS 418.3 million in fiscal 2022 from ILS 379.3 million in fiscal 2021. Gross margin was 39.9% for fiscal 2022 as compared to 38.8% for fiscal 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 295.9 million in 2022 from ILS 251.2 million in 2021, primarily driven by higher expenses related to an increase in salary and wage expenses associated with new stores, advertising and marketing expenses and a high depreciation rate of right of use assets (under IFRS 16) relative to sales.

Adjusted EBITDA (pre IFRS 16) was ILS 137.0 million in fiscal 2022 and ILS 142.9 million in fiscal 2021.  Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 13.1% in fiscal 2022 compared with 14.6% in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted net income decreased 9.2% to ILS 89.1 million in fiscal 2022, as compared with net income of ILS 98.1 million in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders decreased 9.2% to ILS 0.53 per share in fiscal 2022, as compared with ILS 0.59 per share in fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance at December 31, 2022 was ILS 80.5 million compared with ILS 50.3 million at December 31, 2021. The Company ended the year with total debt of ILS 47.6 million compared with total debt of ILS 70.5 million at the end of fiscal 2021.

Inventories at the end fiscal 2022 decreased 25.4% to ILS 159.4 million compared with ILS 213.7 million at the end fiscal 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the sale of inventories purchased as part of the Company's efforts to stock-up on inventory in previous periods in anticipation of potential supply chain disruptions.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call (Link) on March 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. IL to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results. There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides will be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 57 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

It should be emphasized that this report includes forward-looking information as defined under the Securities Law, 5728-1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information regarding the future, including forecasts, projections, estimates or other information which refer to a future event or matter, the eventuation of which is uncertain and/or not within the Company's control. The forward-looking information included in this report is based on the current information held by the Company or its current assessments, as of the publication date of this report.

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

Ifat Nir Katz,
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
ifat@maxstock.co.il

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-reports-fiscal-2022-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-financial-results-301775824.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Investors dump Credit Suisse stock and bonds after UBS rescue

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Investors dumped Credit Suisse shares and bonds on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for just a fraction of its market value, with hefty backstops from the Swiss government. Credit Suisse shares slid by almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading to around 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578), while the value of its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible bonds that is considered to be the riskiest type of debt banks can use - dropped as low as 1 cent on the dollar after the bank said 16 billion Swiss francs worth of the debt will be written down to zero. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government."

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingBrent’s nearest timespread — a measure o

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

    Credit Suisse Group emergency merger with UBS Group will wipe out the bank’s riskiest bonds, rattling investors in the quarter-trillion-dollar market for similar European bank debt. Credit Suisse also referenced the decision in a statement, saying it was informed by Finma that the bonds would be “written off to zero.” AT1 bonds—also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos—were introduced after the financial crisis as a way to transfer banking risk away from taxpayers and onto bondholders.