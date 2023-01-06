U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.00
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,113.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,824.25
    +4.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.80
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.77
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.67 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3680
    +0.9760 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,805.71
    -9.84 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.07
    -2.09 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.78
    +19.33 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2022

·5 min read

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A.  Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity          %voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity           % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

39,350,594

28.32               28.32

27.91                  27.91

2

Evan Charles Neumann

Max Stock Ordinary Share

81,784

0.06                 0.06

0.06                    0.06

3

Ori Max

Max Stock Ordinary Share

24,981,492

17.98               17.98

17.72                  17.72

4

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

Max Stock Ordinary Share

9,040,184

6.51                 6.51

6.41                    6.41

5

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro

Max Stock Ordinary Share

1,230,000

0.88                 0.88

0.87                    0.87

6

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

21,759,968

15.67               15.67

15.43                  15.43

7

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

692,353

0.49                 0.49

0.49                    0.49

8

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock Ordinary Share

2,094

0.00                 0.00

0.00                    0.00

9

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

3,658,971

0.00                 0.00

0.00                    0.00

 

% holdings

% equity        % voting

% holdings (on a fully
     diluted basis)

% equity      % voting

69.91             69.91

68.89           68.89

 

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity          % voting

% holdings (on a fully
      diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

10

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock UP2020 share options

195,419

0                              0

0.14           0.14

11

Nir Dagan

Max Stock UP2020 share options

185,813

0                              0

0.13           0.13

12

Oz Corsia

Max Stock UP2020 share options

205,000

0                              0

0.15           0.15

13

Roy Ben Nun

Max Stock UP2020 share options

94,324

0                              0

0.07           0.07

14

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

84,371

0                              0

0.06           0.06

15

Paz Oz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

9,015

0                              0

0.01           0.01

16

Ofir Edri

Max Stock UP2020 share options

94,326

0                              0

0.07           0.07

 

% holdings

% equity        % voting

% holdings (on a fully
      diluted basis)

% equity      % voting

0                              0

0.63              0.63

 

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Updated holdings

(31-Dec-2022)

Change (+/-)

Updated holdings (%)

(31-Dec-2022)

Maximal holding in period (%)

Minimal holding in period (%)

Comments

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

9,040,184

-1,787,693

6.51 %

7.68 %

6.49 %

(*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares.

It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares.

Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Nostro

1,230,000

+ 400,000

0.88 %

0.88 %

0.58 %

(*)

(**)

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. – Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies

21,759,968

+541,225

15.67 %

15.67 %

15.28 %

(*)

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies

692,353

+479,312

0.15 %

0.49 %

0.15 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker

2,094

+2,086.66

0 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Shlomo Cohen

195,419

-40,394




Exercise of employee options

Nir Dagan

185,813

-50,000




Exercise of employee options

Oz Corsia

205,000

-30,813




Exercise of employee options

Roy Ben Nun

94,324

-141,489




Exercise of employee options

Ifat Nir Katz

84,371

-57,146




Exercise of employee options

Ofir Edri

94,326

+94,326




Nomination as a senior officer

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated January 5, 2023 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 5, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-003283 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock (TASE: MAXO) is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers 'Dream Big, Pay Small'. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-tase-maxo-the-company-max-stock-announced-holdings-of-interested-parties-and-senior-officers-as-of-december-31-2022-301715261.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Almost $6M of COIN, Sells Silvergate Stock

    Coinbase shares closed down 11% on Thursday as Silvergate slumped more than 40%.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Stocks, US Futures Edge Higher Before Jobs Numbers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and Wall Street equity futures crept higher as investors braced for US jobs data due later Friday that will help chart the path forward for Federal Reserve monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 Ev

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Attractively Low Payout Ratios

    Low payout ratios imply not only a highly sustainable dividend but also provide the company with a high level of dividend growth potential.

  • The era of the 4% savings account has finally returned. So here are 7 (actually smart) ways to make 2023 the year you save far more

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Amy Hubble, principal investment advisor at Radix Financial in Oklahoma City, said for those with savings still parked in a low yielding bank account, now is the time to act.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.94, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day.