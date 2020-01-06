Maxar's space robotics head Lucy Condakchian is coming to TC Sessions: Robotics+AI

TC Sessions: Robotics+AI is creeping closer by the day, and the agenda is packed. Today we're announcing that Lucy Condakchian, general manager of robotics at Maxar Technologies, will be joining us onstage to talk about the company's work in space, and in particular NASA's Mars 2020 rover.

For decades, Maxar Technologies has been an important supplier for both commercial and scientific missions to space, and its work has been successful enough that this year will mark the fifth Mars mission for which it has provided a robotic arm.

Condakchian and her team aren't just working on arms, though; they're also providing camera systems for Dragonfly, the ambitious mission to explore Saturn's moon Titan. Maxar also builds and manages satellites, sensors and other space-based assets.





Building for space is a challenge few are capable of meeting, but the demand for robotics in orbit and beyond is growing, and both startups and industry stalwarts are gearing up for it. Condakchian will speak to the engineering and logistical difficulties involved — but presumably also the excitement that goes along with sending to another planet something they designed.

Our early-bird sale is still on; book your $275 tickets today and save $100 before prices go up. Students, grab your tickets for just $50 here.

Got an early-stage startup? Book a Startup Exhibitor package for $2,200 and you'll get four (4) tickets along with a demo table to showcase your company at the conference.

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-a4fad19c68e846fecc75f11477e3b068') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-a4fad19c68e846fecc75f11477e3b068' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();