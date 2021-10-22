U.S. markets closed

Maxcom informs the extension of the period and due date

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MAXCOM A, OTC: MXMTY. (BMV: MAXCOM A, OTC: MXMTY) ("Maxcom" or the "Company") announces that Transtelco Acquisition III, S. de R.L. de C.V. (the "Offeror"), announced today, as per the Securities Market Law (the "LMV"), the extension of the period and due date of the previously announced mandatory tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to acquire through Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., up to all the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, which represent 276'471,081 ordinary, nominative, without par value, subscribed and fully paid series "A" shares, at a purchase price of $2.20 (two Pesos 20/100, Mexican pesos), per share.

As a result of these amendments, the Tender Offer period will now be 30 (thirty) Business Days starting on September 24, 2021, and ending on November 5, 2021; in the understanding that the Offeror may extend the Tender Offer at its sole discretion, complying with the Law's requirements. Accordingly, as a result of the preceding, the expiration date of the Tender Offer is modified, which will now be November 5, 2021, as long as there are no additional extensions.

As previously announced, the successful completion of the Tender Offer is conditioned upon the successful completion of the cash tender offer (the "Notes Offer") to purchase the outstanding principal amount of the 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by Maxcom, as well as the solicitation of consents to amend the indenture governing the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation"), the previous according to the terms and subject to the conditions outlined in the Notes Offer and the Consent Solicitation Statement made by Transtelco as of September 23, 2021.

To view the amended documents of the Tender Offer, please visit the Company's website: http://ri.maxcom.com/.

Maxcom thanks the continued support of all its stakeholders and confirms its commitment to maintaining close communication with the investing public.

About Transtelco
Transtelco, headquartered in El Paso, Texas, is a leading global provider of digital infrastructure solutions, including a state-of-the-art long-haul and metro fiber network in the southwestern U.S., Mexico, and Latin America. It provides dedicated Internet access, long-haul and metropolitan transport, co-location, and telephony services to global telecommunications carriers and blue-chip enterprise customers. Transtelco's differentiated bi-national and bi-cultural approach enables it to deliver superior customer results and exceed expectations consistently. In addition, Transtelco offers services on its own infrastructure that spans more than 15,000 miles from Los Angeles to Dallas and Tijuana to Mexico City through a unique network that provides route diversity, redundancy, and security. For more information, visit transtelco.net.

About Maxcom
Maxcom launched commercial operations in May 1999; its headquarters are in Mexico City. The Company is an integrated telecommunications service provider that uses an "intelligent construction" strategy to provide last-mile connection services, metropolitan and long haul transport services, co-location, and other value-added services to both the business and domestic and international carrier markets. Maxcom delivers its services through a fiber-optic network of more than 8,500 kilometers, which allows it to have a footprint in Mexico's main cities.

The information in this press release is the exclusive responsibility of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, SAB de CV, and has not been reviewed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) or any other authority.

The trading of these securities by an investor will be made under such investor's responsibility.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxcom-informs-the-extension-of-the-period-and-due-date-301406355.html

SOURCE Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V.

