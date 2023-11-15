MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Today is shaping up negative for MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Shares are up 4.6% to UK£2.85 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from MaxCyte's six analysts is for revenues of US$42m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a solid 9.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.43 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$47m and losses of US$0.38 per share in 2024. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$8.56, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MaxCyte's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 7.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 21% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than MaxCyte.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at MaxCyte. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on MaxCyte after the downgrade.

