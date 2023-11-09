MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to MaxCyte’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Sean Menarguez, Senior Director of Innovation and Business Development. Please go ahead.

Sean Menarguez: Well, thank you, Justin and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Sean Menarguez and I am the Director of Innovation and Business Development here at MaxCyte. Thank you all for participating in today’s conference call. On the call from MaxCyte is Doug Doerfler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Douglas Swirsky, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, MaxCyte released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website. Before we begin, I need to read the following statement. Statements or comments made during this call maybe forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Now with that, I will turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Doerfler: Thank you, Sean. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining MaxCyte's third quarter 2023 earnings call. I will begin with a discussion of our business and operational highlights during the quarter, followed by a detailed financial review from Doug Swirsky, DJ, our financial, our Chief Financial Officer. We will then open the call for questions. MaxCyte reported $8 million in total revenue in the third quarter at the high end of our pre-announced revenue range. Core revenue was $6.6 million, also at the high end of our pre-announced range. Over the last month, the business has performed in line with the expectations we laid out on our call on October 4, and today, we are reiterating our revenue guidance for the full year of 2023.

The operating environment for our customers has largely remained unchanged from when we spoke in October. Our primary focus remains on driving commercial execution to improve performance across our business and the commercial organization at MaxCyte is actively working to increase and expand sales opportunities for the balance of 2023 and into 2024. I will briefly revisit some of the challenges we are facing that drove the pre-announced reduction in our revenue guidance which we pointed to on our call on October 4. The primary driver of core business performance was softness and processing assemblies or PA sales. We continue to believe can be attributed to these three factors. Early stage customers in cell therapy and drug discovery conserving spend and reevaluating their pipeline portfolio and R&D initiatives.

Customers built up inventory in 2022 and due to the prioritization of programs and reduction in spend, the existing inventory has covered more of their PA needs. And third, clinical SPL partners delaying clinical timelines due to challenges and obtaining additional financing for their clinical operations. Another factor in the weakness of our core business performance was early stage customers becoming incrementally more conservative on capital expenditures as the year has progressed, which has impacted our instrument placements. Though we have seen the macroeconomic operating environment play out unfavorably this year, we continue to see cell therapy industry trends that favor MaxCyte's platform. The industry continues to move toward non-viral cell engineering, approaches that include multiple pathway engineering steps across many diseases.

Specifically, our partners continue to expand their cell therapy indications into new unmet needs, including autoimmune disease, providing us with the opportunity to support our partners as they scale up and scale out their manufacturing process. Furthermore, developers are increasing the complexity of their cell therapy product with multiple edits on the cell, which positions MaxCyte well given the platform's high cell engineering performance across a wide variety of gene edits and gene edited modalities. Developers are also looking into multiple doses and/or increased dosing regiments for complex indications, which further supports the market need for engineered large cell volumes. Our customers and partners can leverage our scientific, technical, and regulatory support and capabilities to optimize the clinical manufacturing process for the growing set of cell therapy applications.

Just this year we signed five SPL partnerships which highlights the value that our platform brings to our customers. We continue to see a healthy pipeline of potential partners. All-in-all, we are encouraged by the non-viral engineered cell therapy trends in addition to the potential for our partners to make an impact as they progress their programs through the clinic and reach commercialization. We remain highly engaged with our customers, both current and prospective, and are excited by the opportunity to expand our SPL partnership portfolio and grow our revenue. In the third quarter, we reported SPL program-related revenues of $1.4 million and remain confident that we will at least meet our guidance of approximately $6 million this year.

We believe this high value revenue line will continue to be meaningful in the coming years as several waves of different therapies we support potentially come to market. We are excited by partners' progress and look forward to the potential impact of therapies that utilize MaxCyte's platform. Looking ahead, there is substantial clinical milestone and commercial revenue opportunity for MaxCyte as our partners move toward late stage clinical development and commercialization. And what would be the first commercially approved product enabled by our platform, CRISPR, Vertex exa-cel is nearing the PDUFA date of December 8, 2023 and March 30, 2024 for sickle cell and beta thalassemia respectively. Just last week, on October 31, the FDA held an outcome meeting to discuss the treatment which highlights the therapeutic benefit of exa-cel and the important medical advance for the field and for patients.

As a reminder, we believe that all necessary investments in manufacturing and regulatory quality have been made on our end to support exa-cel's commercial launch. We look forward to the potential FDA approval of the first non-viral engineered cell therapy product validating MaxCyte's platform, and which would also result in a significant milestone payment to us under our partnership with Vertex. We continue to be excited about the prospects of the VLx platform and our expansion into the bioprocessing market. To provide some context we are looking to help our customers improve workflow efficiency and accelerate time for the pre-clinical and early stage manufacture of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. The VLx has a unique capability to enable rapid production of transiently expressed proteins at larger scale for preclinical and early clinical use in a much more efficient time horizon than the standard practice.

As a result, customers will be able to evaluate more pre-clinical leads at an appropriate scale and derive conclusions from late-stage pre-clinical research activities sooner than they normally would, enabling them to proceed with development in a much faster timeframe. The efficiency that VLx brings to the process can potentially accelerate important decisions on late-stage preclinical development to enable developers to prioritize their clinical investments to the most promising assets. We believe that the current market opportunity for the VLx has across approximately 3,000 preclinical assets in monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, and vaccine development and we are optimistic about our opportunity in the coming years. To lead this effort, we recently appointed Ali Soleymannezhad, as Executive Vice President of Bioprocessing.

Ali has been an important addition to the leadership team at MaxCyte with almost 20 years of experience in Biomanufacturing, Bioprocessing, and Bioanalysis, including serving as Executive Vice President for separations and purification at Tosoh Bioscience prior to joining MaxCyte. We firmly believe that he will guide the future of MaxCyte’s Bioprocessing business, beginning with the growth of the VLx platform. For the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, we are focused on supporting our customers and partners through targeted investments. We have already made substantial progress in enhancing our infrastructure and scientific and manufacturing capabilities to support customers pursuing complex cell therapies in the clinic. as well as when they reach commercialization.

Over time we believe the investments we are making today will derive substantial incremental value as we support multiple partners at various stages of development and commercial activity. In closing, we continue to navigate the current operating environment with tact and flexibility. MaxCyte remains committed to supporting our current SPL partners in their program development and further expanding our portfolio partnerships. With that I will now turn the call over to DJ to discuss our financial results. DJ?

Douglas Swirsky: Thanks, Doug. Hello, everyone. Total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $8 million compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 25% decline. In the third quarter, we reported core revenue of $6.6 million compared to $9.9 million in the comparable prior year quarter, representing a 33% decline. This includes revenue from cell therapy customers of 4.7 million and revenue from drug discovery customers of 1.9 million, which declined 40% and 5% year-over-year respectively. The decline in revenues was primarily the result of softer PA sales as well as weaker instrument sales, primarily in cell therapy due to the challenging funding environment. Revenue from instrument and PA sales were down 44% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, and revenue from leased instruments declined 11% driven by the challenging operating environment that our customers continue to face.

We recognized 1.4 million of SPL program related revenue in the third quarter of 2023 as expected due to our partners continued progress through the clinic compared to 0.8 million of SPL program related revenue in the third quarter of 2022. Moving down the P&L. Gross margin was 90% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 87% in the third quarter of the prior year, driven by our mixed between core and SPL program related revenue. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $21.2 million compared to $17 million in the third quarter of 2022. The overall increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by R&D, sales and marketing, and manufacturing expenses. The company continues to strategically invest in commercial sales and marketing operations, innovative product development and field application scientists, automated manufacturing capabilities, as well as business and corporate development to drive long-term growth.

We finished the third quarter with combined total cash and cash equivalents and investments of $208.7 million and of course, no debt. Moving to our full year 2023 guidance. We updated our outlook on our third quarter preliminary results conference call on October 4, and we are reiterating that outlook today as we expect total revenue for 2023 to be approximately $34 million to $36 million. Core revenue is expected to be approximately $28 million to $30 million for the year and SPL program related revenue expectations remain unchanged from our previous guidance at approximately $6 million for the year. Our updated guidance incorporates cautiousness around the challenging funding environment and customer purchasing patterns for the remainder of 2023.

As we have discussed previously, the timing of partnership revenue is dependent upon our customers' clinical and regulatory progress, and it's fundamentally more difficult to predict than our core revenues, which clearly has also been difficult to forecast this year due to the challenging operating environment discussed earlier. Finally, MaxCyte remains in a strong financial position and continues to expect to end 2023 with approximately $200 million cash, cash equivalents and investments and no debt on our balance sheet. Our expected cash burn for 2023 is approximately $27 million in line with our 2022 cash burn of approximately $28 million. We have prudently managed our expenses and burn in 2023 and executed disciplined cost management in order to position the company to achieve our long-term goals.

I would like to close by reiterating that we remain confident in our 2023 revenue outlook and we believe that our modest cash burn and balance sheet will support our future plans for long-term growth. Now, I'll turn the call back over to Doug.

Doug Doerfler: Well, thank you, DJ. Overall, despite the challenging operating environment this year, we firmly believe in the long-term outlook for MaxCyte. We're excited about the potential of our partnerships as they progress their assets through the clinic, and we remain committed to expanding our partnership portfolio to support the development of advanced cell-based therapeutics in the growing cell and gene therapy industry. As always, we thank our MaxCyte team, as well as our board, suppliers, investors, partners, patients, and the great industry that we have the honor of serving. With that, I will turn the call back over to Justin for the Q&A. Justin?

