MaxCyte to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 13, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading provider of enabling platform technologies for ex vivo cell engineering, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Monday, September 13th, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 679-0933 for domestic callers or (918) 922-6914 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 3199124. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research, development and potential commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. The Company's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies - including 20 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue - to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic translational centers. MaxCyte has granted 14 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers that allow for more than 75 clinical programs. Founded in 1998, MaxCyte is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

