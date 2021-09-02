MaxCyte to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 13, 2021

U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading provider of enabling platform technologies for ex vivo cell engineering, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Monday, September 13th, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 679-0933 for domestic callers or (918) 922-6914 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 3199124. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research, development and potential commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. The Company's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies - including 20 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue - to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic translational centers. MaxCyte has granted 14 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers that allow for more than 75 clinical programs. Founded in 1998, MaxCyte is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

MaxCyte Contacts:

MaxCyte Inc.
Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer
Amanda Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

+1 301-944-1660

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Joint Corporate Broker

Numis Securities Limited
James Black / Duncan Monteith / Matthew O’Dowd

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Joint Corporate Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Healthcare Investment Banking
Nicholas Moore / Ben Maddison / Samira Essebiyea
Corporate Broking
Nick Adams

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

UK IR Adviser

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh

+44 (0)203 709 5700
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com

US Media Relations
Jamie Lacey-Moreira
PressComm PR, LLC

+1 410 299-3310
jamielacey@presscommpr.com


