U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.00
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,004.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,047.25
    -48.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    -16.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -1.65 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    -17.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -1.13 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1230
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,378.15
    -1,558.94 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    +66.14 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

MaxCyte Signs Clinical and Commercial License with Sana Biotechnology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Agreement represents MaxCyte's 14th strategic platform license (SPL)

Sana will use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform in conjunction with the development of its hypoimmune cell therapy programs

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT) (LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies, today announced the signing of a clinical and commercial license with Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sana Biotechnology obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.

Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte, said: "We are delighted to support Sana's ex vivo cell therapy programs and recognize the potential of the company's novel hypoimmune cell platform to advance treatments for serious diseases. This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as we continue to expand the use of our next-generation technology platform to support the development of innovative treatments."

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument portfolio represents the next generation of leading, clinically-validated, electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enable the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research, development and potential commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. The Company's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies — including 20 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue — to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic translational centers. MaxCyte has granted 14 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers that allow for more than 75 clinical programs. Founded in 1998, MaxCyte is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

MaxCyte Contacts:




MaxCyte Inc.
Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer
Amanda Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

+1 301-944-1660



Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Joint Corporate Broker
Numis Securities Limited
James Black / Duncan Monteith / Matthew O'Dowd

+44 (0)20 7260 1000



Joint Corporate Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Healthcare Investment Banking
Nicholas Moore / Ben Maddison / Samira Essebiyea
Corporate Broking
Nick Adams

+44 (0)20 7710 7600



UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh

+44 (0)203 709 5700
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com



US Media Relations
Jamie Lacey-Moreira
PressComm PR, LLC

+1 410-299-3310
jamielacey@presscommpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxcyte-signs-clinical-and-commercial-license-with-sana-biotechnology-301350765.html

SOURCE Maxcyte, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Stocks Fluctuate After Gold, Silver Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. and European futures dipped after an early tumble in precious metals Monday as traders wagered Friday’s strong employment data will move the Federal Reserve closer to pulling back stimulus.Shares rose in Hong Kong and China and fluctuated in South Korea. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday. In a brief selloff at the start of Asia trading, gold touched the lowest since March before paring losses. Silver dropped to its lowest since November. Th

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Cash Is Flooding Into Short-Term Markets Like Never Before. Is That a Bad Sign?

    Money-market funds, banks and other investors are parking over $1 trillion in spare cash overnight in reverse and repo markets—a surge in short-term lending that is raising concerns about whether market unrest lies ahead.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Playing Defense In The Stock Market

    Warren Buffett remained a net seller of stocks and slowed the pace of Berkshire Hathaway share repurchases in the second quarter.

  • ChargePoint: Perfect for Brand-Agnostic, EV Enthusiasts

    Ready to charge up your EV product portfolio? Your timing is perfect, because shares of ChargePoint Inc. (CHPT) are priced for a buy. If there’s any point in history to consider alternative energy stocks, this is it. Yet, you don’t have to bet on the success of any particular EV company to win the investing game. Instead, you can wager on a company which provides vehicle charging solutions that different cars can use. Let’s delve into the stock’s price action right now. (See ChargePoint's stock

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.