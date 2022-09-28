U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Advance CRISPR/Cas9-based Gene-editing Program

MaxCyte, Inc
·3 min read
MaxCyte, Inc
MaxCyte, Inc

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will continue to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform to support gene-edited cell therapy exa-cel, formerly known as CTX001™ for hemoglobinopathies

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announces the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL) with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vertex obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform in the development of its CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-edited therapy (exa-cel, formerly known as CTX001™), which entitles MaxCyte to receive platform licensing fees and program related revenue.

Exa-cel is an investigational ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited cell therapy under evaluation for patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) or sickle cell disease (SCD) characterized by recurrent vaso-occlusive crises.

The same MaxCyte technology was used in the development of exa-cel under an agreement between MaxCyte and CRISPR Therapeutics.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney disease. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's global headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District and its international headquarters is in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 12 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list, one of the 2021 Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) 100 Best Companies, and a best place to work for LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA


+1 415-937-5400
 ir@maxcyte.com

US Media Relations 
Valerie Enes 
Seismic


+1 408-497-8568 
valerie@teamseismic.com

 

 

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh



+44 (0)203 709 5700
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com


