Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) closed at $12.67, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $326.24 million, up 18.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion, which would represent changes of +99.54% and +27.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.88% lower. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

