U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.30
    +26.03 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,511.99
    +175.32 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,872.89
    +92.97 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.26
    +6.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.49
    -1.85 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.40
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0276
    -0.0049 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    -0.0420 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6500
    +0.6510 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,798.76
    -804.78 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.19
    -5.09 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.48
    +21.57 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 18, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MAXN

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) (the "Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on August 18, 2022.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)
Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on August 18, 2022, at 5:30 PM U.S. EST / August 19, 2022, at 5:30 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business.

To join the live conference call, participants must first register here, where a dial-in number will be provided.

A simultaneous audio-only webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will be available on Maxeon's website for one year at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a +35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-release-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-18-2022-301604994.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

    How far off is SIGA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIGA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Neptune to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking...

  • It’s a Tom Jones rally but it may be overbought, say analysts

    The S&P 500’s initial surge on Thursday to fresh three-month highs fizzled as the session wore on. The good news for bulls is that this is a Tom Jones rally, as in his famous song: “It’s not unusual.” Specifically, there is nothing superlative about the market’s, notably the Nasdaq’s, resurgence off its mid-June trough, suggests Bespoke Investment Group.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

    The market's decline this year might make it seem like a daunting time to get started, but this short-term turbulence also creates the opportunity to start building the foundations of a diversified portfolio of top growth stocks at attractive entry points. With $1,000, you can buy 100 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), a software company that's using big data to do everything from helping intelligence agencies fight terror to enabling global manufacturers to monitor their supply chains. Despite Palantir's advanced technology and myriad use cases for data management, shares of the Denver-based company are down 69% from their 52-week high as the market's appetite for growth stocks that aren't yet profitable has diminished.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price surged 10% on Aug. 10 after the video game engine developer posted its second-quarter report. Another 64% came from its Operate Solutions business, which provides additional multiplayer, monetization, and advertising features for developers.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.33% and 19.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?