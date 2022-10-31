U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) (the "Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 10, 2022.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)
Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on November 10, 2022, at 5:00 PM U.S. ET / November 11, 2022, at 5:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business.

To join the live conference call, participants must first register here, where a dial-in number will be provided.

A simultaneous audio-only webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will be available on Maxeon's website for one year at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a +35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-10-2022-301663142.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

