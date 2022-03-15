U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.28
    -1.16 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.80
    -12.90 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0041 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3300
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,481.70
    +431.33 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results, and Reports Significant Earnings with $156 million of Revenues, $79 million of Net Income and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maxim Power Corp
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MXGFF
Maxim Power Corp
Maxim Power Corp

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The audited consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on March 15, 2022. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

($ in thousands except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

37,418

17,282

156,014

46,726

Net income

4,402

8,923

78,509

9,260

Earnings per share – basic

0.09

0.18

1.57

0.19

Earnings per share – diluted

0.08

0.18

1.28

0.18

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

16,915

3,998

68,418

10,302

Total generation – (MWh) (2)

317,813

338,201

1,449,915

837,760

Total fuel consumption – (GJ) (2)

3,366,505

3,713,241

15,491,739

9,840,790

Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh)

107.31

46.13

101.93

46.72

Average realized power price ($ per MWh) (2)

117.74

51.10

107.60

55.77

Total net debt (1)

37,242

59,800

37,242

59,800

Total assets

312,437

239,310

312,437

239,310


(1)

Select financial information was derived from the consolidated financial statements and is prepared in accordance with GAAP, except adjusted Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist management and investors in determining the Corporation's approximate operating cash flows before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and certain other non-recurring income and expenses. Total net debt was derived from the consolidated financial statements to include: loans and borrowings (including the convertible loan facility), current liabilities, other long-term liability, less total current assets.

(2)

Total generation, fuel consumption and average realized power prices for 2021 relate to Milner 2 (“M2”) and 2020 relate to both M2 and HR Milner (“Milner”)

OPERATING RESULTS

During the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2021, revenues increased to $37 million and $156 million, as compared to $17 million and $47 million, respectively, in the same periods in 2020. The increase is the direct result of the operations of M2, which was commissioned in the second quarter of 2020. Realized power prices in the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2021 were $117.74 per MWh and $107.60 per MWh, respectively, as compared to $51.10 per MWh and $55.77 per MWh, respectively, in the same periods in 2020.

During the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA increased to $17 million and $68 million, respectively, as compared to $4 million and $10 million, respectively, in the same periods in 2020. As expected, the capacity and high reliability of M2 increased revenues and reduced operations and maintenance costs on a per MWh basis. Additionally, the Government of Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction program benefits accrue to earnings through reduced carbon tax associated with M2. These favourable variances were partially offset by higher fuel costs due to higher generation volumes, higher per unit natural gas costs and net realized losses on commodity swaps in 2021 as compared to the same periods in 2020.

Net income increased in 2021 to $79 million from $9 million in the same period in 2020, primarily due to the same factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA and the receipt of second and third Line Loss Proceeding payments. These favourable variances were partially offset by the recognition of a deferred tax expense, depreciation of M2 and impairment of the Deerland project.

M2 CCGT PROJECT UPDATE

During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAXIM continued progress on the engineering and construction of the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (“CCGT”) expansion of M2 and is pleased to report that the project remains on schedule to commission in December 2022. Recent milestones include over 90,000 construction hours expended and the completion of major foundations for the Heat Recovery Steam Generator (“HRSG”) and associated balance of plant. Additional milestones during the fourth quarter of 2021 included the erection of the HRSG heat transfer surfaces and HRSG casings. The estimated project cost is currently $136.0 million. As at December 31, 2021, MAXIM has incurred $76.5 million of capital investment in relation to the CCGT expansion of M2 and has funded this spending with existing cash on hand and cash flow from operating activities.

At this time, MAXIM forecasts it has sufficient liquidity to complete the CCGT expansion of M2 and will fund the project using cash on hand, cash flow from operating revenues and available funds through the existing senior and subordinated credit facilities, as required.

Upon completion, the CCGT expansion of M2 will capture waste heat that would otherwise exhaust into the atmosphere and turn it into useful low carbon electricity for the Alberta power grid. The CCGT expansion of M2 will reduce the intensity of carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to the legacy coal-fired Milner facility.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

On August 20, 2021, MAXIM announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to proceed with a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for 2021/2022. Under this NCIB, the Corporation may purchase for cancellation up to 2,400,000 common shares of the Corporation. As of the date of this press release, the Corporation has repurchased and cancelled 121,955 common shares under the 2021/2022 program.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM is currently increasing the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently will realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and COO, (403) 263-3021

Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to MAXIM's plans and other aspects of MAXIM's anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "may", "would", "could" or "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning, among other things, the expected completion date of the CCGT expansion of M2, emissions intensity, the current cost estimates for the CCGT expansion of M2 and MAXIM’s financing plans with respect to the CCGT expansion.

Management has included the forward-looking statements above and a summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on MAXIM's future plans and operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

MAXIM's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that MAXIM will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and MAXIM disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in early trading Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 4% and Carnival Corporation 4.1%, while Norwegian Cruise is leading the sector higher with a 5% gain.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • SentinelOne Makes A Deal, Falls After Quarterly Earnings Report

    SentinelOne stock fell late Tuesday after its earnings and revenue edged by estimates as the company made a sizable purchase.