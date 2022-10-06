Maxim Power Corp. Provides Update on Non-Injury Fire Incident at M2

Maxim Power Corp

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) provides an update to the non-injury fire incident at Milner 2 (“M2”) that occurred on September 30, 2022.



As previously reported, there was a fire incident at the M2 facility on September 30, 2022. Following preliminary assessments, MAXIM reports that the damage was contained to the air inlet filter house of the M2 power plant. MAXIM confirms there were no injuries sustained in relation to the fire. The incident has not resulted in any damage to the M2 gas turbine, generator, heat recovery steam generator, balance of plant and their associated ancillary systems. Damage from the fire incident currently prevents performance of the hot commissioning activities related to the combined cycle gas turbine expansion of M2 and prevents M2 from operating as a simple cycle facility.

Subject to the ongoing condition assessment, the work to restore the unit to service will commence as soon as possible. At this point MAXIM does not expect to be generating electricity from the Milner site for the remainder of 2022. The Corporation is in the process of initiating an insurance claim for damages and future lost earnings.

MAXIM will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM is currently increasing the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently will realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and COO, (403) 263-3021

Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to MAXIM's plans and other aspects of MAXIM's anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "may", "would", "could" or "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning, among other things, the timing of resuming simple cycle operations and repairs, the timing of hot commissioning activities and damages to the M2 facility, current expectation on MAXIM"s inability to generate electricity (and related revenue) from its Milner operations and MAXIM's insurance claim related to the same.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by MAXIM in light of our experience and MAXIM’s perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors MAXIM believes appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things, assumptions regarding the timing of resuming simple cycle operations and repairs, the timing of hot commissioning activities, MAXIM's current assessment of damages to the M2 facility and MAXIM's current expectations on its inability to generate electricity (and related revenue) from its Milner operations.

MAXIM's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that MAXIM will derive there from. Risk factors include MAXIM’s inability to repair the damage caused by the fire incident in a timely manner, or at all, that MAXIM will not continue to have access to its credit facilities or that it will be in default thereunder, that MAXIM may not be able to resume electricity generating (and associated revenue generating) activities in the timelines described herein, that MAXIM will not have access to the necessary labour, equipment and materials to conduct all necessary repairs and that MAXIM may not be covered by insurance for the subject damages. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect MAXIM’s business, operations or financial results are included in the reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to MAXIM’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which may be accessed on MAXIM’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and MAXIM disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



