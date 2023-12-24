Maxim Power Insiders Added CA$2.25m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maxim Power

The Independent Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director W. Wilson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$3.50 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$4.43. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 634.21k shares worth CA$2.2m. On the other hand they divested 22.32k shares, for CA$88k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Maxim Power insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:MXG Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2023

Insiders At Maxim Power Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Maxim Power. insider Robert Watson shelled out CA$15k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Maxim Power insiders own about CA$84m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Maxim Power Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Maxim Power and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Maxim Power and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

