Maxima Grupė intends to launch Commercial Paper Programme

Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics, rated BB+ by S&P (stable outlook), has mandated Luminor as Sole Lead Manager to explore opportunities for commercial paper issuance.

An offering with up to 12 months maturity under the Commercial Paper Programme will follow subject to market conditions. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Issuer and the issued notes will constitute unsecured obligations of the Issuer.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

In 2021 Maxima Grupė successfully placed EUR 40 million issue of Commercial Papers (Short-Term Notes).

Contact person:

Povilas Šulys

„Maxima grupė“, Chief Financial Officer

Email: Povilas.Sulys@maximagrupe.eu

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS ALSO NOT ADDRESSED TO ANY PERSON WHO IS A RETAIL CLIENT (AS DEFINED IN DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 15 MAY 2014 ON MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND AMENDING DIRECTIVE 2002/92/EC AND DIRECTIVE 2011/61/EC (RECAST)).