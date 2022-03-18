U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.75
    -23.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,294.00
    -167.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,029.00
    -82.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.10
    -10.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.05
    +1.07 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    -10.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.26
    -0.41 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3143
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8810
    +0.2830 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,575.80
    -248.62 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.36
    -4.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.27
    -15.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Maxima Grupė intends to launch Commercial Paper Programme

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB
·1 min read
MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB
MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB

Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics, rated BB+ by S&P (stable outlook), has mandated Luminor as Sole Lead Manager to explore opportunities for commercial paper issuance.
An offering with up to 12 months maturity under the Commercial Paper Programme will follow subject to market conditions. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Issuer and the issued notes will constitute unsecured obligations of the Issuer.

Additional information
Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.
The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.
In 2021 Maxima Grupė successfully placed EUR 40 million issue of Commercial Papers (Short-Term Notes).

Contact person:
Povilas Šulys
„Maxima grupė“, Chief Financial Officer
Email: Povilas.Sulys@maximagrupe.eu

