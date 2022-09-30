U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,616.62
    -23.85 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,021.19
    -204.42 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,676.51
    -61.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    -0.66 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    +6.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9756
    -0.0063 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7120
    -0.0350 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5750
    +0.1320 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,287.38
    +34.42 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.31
    -2.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,861.80
    -19.79 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

MAXIMBET BEGINS MULTI-STATE EXPANSION WITH LAUNCH IN INDIANA

·5 min read

Lifestyle sports betting brand entry into Hoosier State debuts new best-in-class technology, microbetting, innovative promos and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaximBet, the lifestyle online sports betting and casino brand operated in partnership with media powerhouse, Maxim, announced today the launch of its sportsbook in Indiana, the second live U.S. state for the emerging sports betting brand.

MaximBet's entry into Hoosier State debuts new best-in-class technology, microbetting, innovative promos and more

The launch is the first for MaximBet featuring its new, expansive sports betting service and user experience technology developed in partnership with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming. The rollout in Indiana sets the path for rapid expansion in several additional markets including Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, among others, as well the Canadian province of Ontario.

"We're unwavering in our commitment to bring sports fans the greatest sports betting experience in the world, and that starts with premium content and a world-class betting environment," said Daniel Graetzer, Founder and CEO, MaximBet. "We will move quickly to bring our unique value proposition to players throughout the country. To begin now just as the NFL season is revving up and with NHL, NBA and college basketball action right around the corner, we couldn't be more excited about our future."

Through this partnership, MaximBet will leverage Kambi's best-in-class betting solutions as well as its expertise in compliance, risk management and sports integrity. The enhanced sportsbook will feature an array of market-leading offerings like microbetting, tens of thousands of markets, Bet Builder, plus Kambi's popular parlay product, Teaser+.

"We are thrilled to go live with MaximBet as they seek to become a leading sports betting brand and deliver an engaging experience to their players," said Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Their customer-first mentality makes their debut launch in Indiana an exciting opportunity for both parties as well as bettors in the midwestern state."

MaximBet is made up of a leading sports betting and casino website, MaximBet.com, and tailor-made native iOS and Android apps that allow users to bet on sports and casino. The brand leverages Maxim's large, integrated network of print, digital and social platforms and events to engage the loyal Maxim community alongside its community of sports bettors.

With White Hat Gaming, MaximBet unlocks an unmatched, full-service online gaming platform and PAM solution, including proprietary technology such as in-house cashier and first-to-market traveling wallet.

"White Hat Gaming and MaximBet have had a shared vision of delivering a best-in-class gaming experience for its users since the very beginning of our relationship," said Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming. "Our ability to help manage the PAM technology will enable MaximBet to continue focusing on their aggressive growth plans over the next year."

To support the launch, MaximBet is offering a first-time deposit match up to $250, as well as preparing "Super Freaky Odds Boosts" daily for players. Opportunities to earn tickets to Maxim parties, brand merchandise and other exclusive events will be announced soon.

Carousel Group, the parent company for MaximBet, entered into a multi-state, 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment that enables the MaximBet brand to rapidly secure market access to states across the country. MaximBet also operates MaximBet Play, its first free-to-play game available nationwide and in Canada.

Nicki Minaj, the most successful female rapper of all time, serial entrepreneur and media mogul, was announced this summer as the company's newest investor, board member and global ambassador. The multi-year agreement includes Minaj appearing in MaximBet ads, website, sportsbook and casino promotions. Along with the multi-year partnership with Minaj, MaximBet also partnered this year with professional baseball player, Charlie Blackmon, becoming the first sportsbook to partner with an active MLB player.

For the latest news on MaximBet, please follow the company on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA or visit www.maximbet.com.

About MaximBet

MaximBet, which is owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim Magazine, is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet gives players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house-developed software platform. Kambi's 30-plus customers include ATG, Churchill Downs, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 950 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States. Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming is a state-of-the-art iGaming platform, purpose built for the US-market, providing a secure, scalable and flexible solution. Our proprietary product includes player account management (PAM) and a digital wallet via a fully centralised back office, fraud detection and prevention tools, CRM integration, a content management system, plus much more. As an aggregator of third-party providers, White Hat Gaming provides market-leading content, including Kambi Sportsbook and over 130 leading games providers. The company's other division White Hat Studios is a dedicated US market content supplier offering Slot content, Jackpot Slots, RNG Table games as well as some of the biggest brand content in the industry.

Media Contact: kirsten@drdnght.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maximbet-begins-multi-state-expansion-with-launch-in-indiana-301637462.html

SOURCE MaximBet

Recommended Stories

  • 14 Best Casino Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 14 best casino stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the casino industry and see more stocks, go directly to 5 Best Casino Stocks To Buy Now. The 2020 pandemic has forced casino companies across the world to rethink their business models. The resulting […]

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Has New Owner; Big Changes Ahead

    An iconic Las Vegas Strip resort-casino now has a new owner, and that may be only the start of major changes.

  • Retired real estate investor buys 200 tickets in Virginia lottery. They all won

    The man decided to “splurge” before leaving town, lottery officials said.

  • 15 Best Gambling Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best gambling stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more gambling stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gambling Stocks To Buy Now. There is no doubt that the global gambling market is expanding rapidly. According to a report by Zion Market Research, the global gambling […]

  • Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

    A New York City man is suing an Atlantic City casino, its parent company and its online betting partner, alleging he was repeatedly disconnected while gambling online, and was given payments to prevent him from reporting the malfunctions to New Jersey gambling regulators during a nine-month span in which he wagered over $29 million. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler — a fact he says was well-known to defendants in the case including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain.

  • Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war

    Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades. Only six slots will be available for the seven applicants, Macau’s government has said, as Genting Malaysia goes head-to-head with the six concessionaires Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings as their concessions expire at year-end. Headed by Malaysian Chinese billionaire Tan Sri Lim, Genting has casinos globally including in Malaysia, Singapore, the U.S. and the UK.

  • Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online

    For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines. So he switched to a smartphone app which lets him track bets on his favourite sport, baseball, no matter where he is. "The gambling itself doesn't stop," said Wareham, 31, who has a young child and is two-thirds of the way through paying off a A$30,000 ($19,968) gambling debt that bankrupted him eight years ago.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Volkswagen Sets Porsche Price at Top End in Bold Listing Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for Porsche at 82.50 euros per share, valuing the company at 75 billion euros ($73 billion) as it seeks to prove that the iconic sports-car brand can sidestep the slump in capital markets and pull off Europe’s largest initial public offering in a decade.A meeting of VW’s supervisory board and its executive committee late Wednesday approved the final list price, which sits at the upper limit of the 76.50-82.50-euro range first offered to in

  • Apple Stock Extends Slide As BofA Lowers Rating, Cuts Price Target On iPhone Demand Concern

    "We see risk to (Apple stock) outperformance over the next year ... driven by weaker consumer demand," said BofA Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan.

  • Brainard Says Fed Committed to Avoiding Pulling Back Early

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the US central bank will need to keep interest rates high for some time to bring inflation down, even as she acknowledged the need to watch global financial-stability risks from rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet

  • How VA loans benefit veterans and their families

    VA loans don't require down payments, have limited closing costs and come with competitive interest rates.

  • WCPE Chairman Ivan Chu on London Listing

    Welkin China Private Equity Chairman, Ivan Chu, discusses the firms plan to launch an initial public offering on the London Main Market. China-focused PE firm aims to raise up to US$300 million, offering global investors access to fast-growing unlisted companies in mainland China. Chu, who is a former Chairman of John Swire & Sons (China) and a former Cathay Pacific CEO, speaks on "Bloomberg Markets Asia" with Rishaad Salamat and Yvonne Man.

  • Wham Bam Thursday, Fed Hammer, Currency Warriors, Tradeable Bottom Near?

    On Thursday, Treasury yields worked their way higher. This time the culprit was some macroeconomic data that in isolation is not altogether that meaningful, but as part of the grand mosaic of numbers that we study supports the idea that the Fed must remain overtly hawkish going forward. Then there was the revised second-quarter quarterly data concerning inflation that printed alongside the Bureau of Economic Analysis' final revision to its GDP estimate for the same quarter.

  • Midwest The New Silicon Valley? Udder-ly Ridiculous Returns In The Corn Industry Leave Investors Drooling

    Farmland has been in the news a lot lately. Bill Gates, for one, saw food shortages coming years ago. His foresight explains his rampant buying of American farmland. His purchases have been met with plenty of controversy and backlash — as well as scathing reviews from Russell Brand. Gates knows what he’s doing, and his peers mimic his strategy. Gates’ $30 billion investment firm Cascade Investment LLC handles his investments, which include companies like United Parcel Service Inc., Ecolab Inc. a

  • Pound Rebounds as Gilt Yields Off Earlier Highs in Choppy Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The roller coaster ripping through UK markets continued unabated Thursday.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confidence Was Years in the MakingSterling rebounded from earlier losses Thursday, climbing more than

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Bond Ladders Are Made for Times Like These. Here’s How to Build One.

    Bond ladders—a series of fixed-income securities with staggered maturities—are a good way to take advantage of juicier yields while sidestepping interest-rate risk.

  • The Boeing Company (BA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.