U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,860.32
    -58.97 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,621.95
    -533.45 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,328.16
    -99.99 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.01
    -46.88 (-2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.87
    -4.46 (-6.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +20.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0178 (-1.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.1910 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0112 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9380
    -1.2970 (-0.97%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,218.30
    -1,494.07 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.84
    -19.40 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Maximize Efficiency, Audience Engagement, and Revenue Growth with CLEAR® AI

·3 min read

An AI platform crafted for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is proud to announce that we will showcase our ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, CLEAR® AI, at the upcoming NAB 2023 Show. It allows content companies to unlock the full potential of AI to revolutionize content management, audience engagement, and revenue generation.

Prime Focus Technologies
Prime Focus Technologies

"Media companies are facing an increasingly competitive and crowded landscape, where efficiency, engagement, and revenue growth are crucial to success," said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management at PFT." "With CLEAR® AI, we're providing a robust platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to keep up with the demand for content while also meeting the expectations of audiences and advertisers."

Leverage CLEAR® AI in:

Content management

  • Automate metadata tagging for faster content access. This allows you to access and use your content to create new and engaging material.

  • Identify physical segments, places of interest, celebrities, brands, and key moments & dialogues. Spend less time sifting through irrelevant content and accessing the relevant pieces you need to meet tight content creation deadlines.

  • Streamline your video production workflow and reduce turnaround times with quick access to edit-ready content from your archives, shoots, dailies, and rushes.

Audience-reach and engagement

  • Create curated content for different genres, such as shows, movies, and news, with scene lifts, cut downs, promos, and teasers. Produce high-quality and engaging content, increasing the chances of capturing and retaining audience attention.

  • Maximize your RoI by strategically curating and promoting relevant content for various campaigns and brands using faster content discovery and tagging.

  • Expand your reach and increase brand awareness by creating regional versions and global masters.

Revenue generation

  • Identify ad markers and match relevant content with your advertisement inventory—generate revenue through contextual advertising.

  • CLEAR® AI helps you create conform masters and distribution packages to unlock the full potential of your library. Generate revenue from your library quickly and efficiently.

  • Expand your audience reach and target new markets by localizing your content. Automatically detect on-screen text in forced narration and create subtitles.

Compliance and Safety

  • Protect your brand's reputation and ensure your content is safe for all audiences.

CLEAR® AI, with its patented Machine Wisdom technology, coupled with the power of over 45 home-grown and best-of-breed engines, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, solves real-world M&E business problems for creative, technology, and operations teams. It helps save costs, increase efficiency, and improve your bottom line. Over 7 million minutes of content have been processed through CLEAR® AI, demonstrating scalability and reliability.

Join us at NAB 2023 for a demo of CLEAR® AI at W1755. 
To schedule a meeting with us, click here.

To find CLEAR® AI in the AWS Marketplace, click here

CLEAR® AI
Smarter, not harder.  

About Prime Focus Technologies
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:
T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
t.shobhana@primefocus.com

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • U.S. oil benchmark drops to 14-month low as recession fears mount

    Oil futures extend losses, with the U.S. benchmark touching its lowest intraday level since December 2021.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposi

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

    Grocery courier Boxed said Tuesday it might file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of the business less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The e-commerce company specializing in household staples and pantry items said in a securities filing that it is actively soliciting proposals for the sale of all or most of its assets to improve its liquidity position. Boxed went public in 2021 by merging with a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such blank-check companies was exploding.

  • Oil’s Tumble to 15-Month Low Accelerated by Algos, Options Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its plunge as an unfolding banking crisis combined with supply-glut fears to fuel a wave of technical selling. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWall Street’s Fear Gauge Surges With Bank Jitters: Markets WrapBoth West Texas Intermedi

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • Oil slumps $5/bbl to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to market stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "It doesn't matter what your risk asset is, at this point people are pulling the plug across different instruments here," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • Traditional and Roth IRA Inheritance Rules You May Not Know About

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

    (Reuters) -Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout on Wednesday at the company's office in Zurich, Switzerland, after more than 200 workers were laid off. In January, Google's parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce. The decision came amid a wave of job cuts across corporate America, particularly in tech, where companies have shed more than 290,000 workers since the start of the year, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says firm has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

    Charles Schwab has ample liquidity, the chief executive of the bank and brokerage said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns about a "doomsday scenario" that has weighed broadly on bank stocks after the failure of two U.S. lenders since Friday. "We have not raised capital and we are not in the market at this point for M&A transactions," Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, told Reuters in an interview. The firm saw an influx of $4 billion in assets to the parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger said.

  • Mark Zuckerberg suggests new hires work better with 3 days a week in the office as he pursues Meta’s ‘year of efficiency’

    Zuckerberg encouraged employees to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”