Maximize Efficiency, Audience Engagement, and Revenue Growth with CLEAR® AI

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is proud to announce that we will showcase our ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, CLEAR® AI, at the upcoming NAB 2023 Show. It allows content companies to unlock the full potential of AI to revolutionize content management, audience engagement, and revenue generation.

"Media companies are facing an increasingly competitive and crowded landscape, where efficiency, engagement, and revenue growth are crucial to success," said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management at PFT." "With CLEAR® AI, we're providing a robust platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to keep up with the demand for content while also meeting the expectations of audiences and advertisers."

Leverage CLEAR® AI in:

Content management

Automate metadata tagging for faster content access. This allows you to access and use your content to create new and engaging material.

Identify physical segments, places of interest, celebrities, brands, and key moments & dialogues. Spend less time sifting through irrelevant content and accessing the relevant pieces you need to meet tight content creation deadlines.

Streamline your video production workflow and reduce turnaround times with quick access to edit-ready content from your archives, shoots, dailies, and rushes.

Audience-reach and engagement

Create curated content for different genres, such as shows, movies, and news, with scene lifts, cut downs, promos, and teasers. Produce high-quality and engaging content, increasing the chances of capturing and retaining audience attention.

Maximize your RoI by strategically curating and promoting relevant content for various campaigns and brands using faster content discovery and tagging.

Expand your reach and increase brand awareness by creating regional versions and global masters.

Revenue generation

Identify ad markers and match relevant content with your advertisement inventory— generate revenue through contextual advertising.

CLEAR ® AI helps you create conform masters and distribution packages to unlock the full potential of your library. Generate revenue from your library quickly and efficiently.

Expand your audience reach and target new markets by localizing your content. Automatically detect on-screen text in forced narration and create subtitles.

Compliance and Safety

Protect your brand's reputation and ensure your content is safe for all audiences.

CLEAR® AI, with its patented Machine Wisdom technology, coupled with the power of over 45 home-grown and best-of-breed engines, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, solves real-world M&E business problems for creative, technology, and operations teams. It helps save costs, increase efficiency, and improve your bottom line. Over 7 million minutes of content have been processed through CLEAR® AI, demonstrating scalability and reliability.

Join us at NAB 2023 for a demo of CLEAR® AI at W1755.

To schedule a meeting with us, click here.

To find CLEAR® AI in the AWS Marketplace, click here .

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.

