U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.42 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.93 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,427.55
    -878.17 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

How to Maximize Your Social Security

Justin Brock
·3 min read

Social Security is the backbone of the average retirement income. Social Security is available to anyone who has paid taxes for 10 years, and when you reach the minimum retirement agent of 62, you may file to receive these benefits. Also, you can receive Social Security Disability payments early if you have a medical issue that Social Security deems worthy of activating (this form of income is referred to as an SSDI.) There is definitely a conundrum with deciding when to draw upon your Social Security funds and when to delay. It can be tempting to draw as soon as eligible, but some nuances can change the decision when factored in. 

Related: 6 Retirement-Ready Mistakes 60-Year-Olds Commonly Make

When considering when to retire, remember: The longer you work, the better. Your benefits are based on the average income of your 35 highest paid working years. Since most people's income goes up as they get older, working longer can really increase this average. If there is one trick to boost this portion of your income, this is it. Unfortunately, it also requires working when many people are sick and tired of doing just that. 

Full Retirement Age (FRA) is based on your birthday. There is a chart that can easily help you decide what your FRA is here. When someone starts Social Security early at age 62, your reduction of total benefit can reach as much as 30%. This can be a huge loss for someone. In addition, 8% a year past FRA can be added to your Social Security income by postponing further all the way until age 70. 

Related: How to Save for Retirement While Running a Business

Income taxes in retirement is something many people do not consider. Since most retirement income is taxable, this is a massive consideration. There are types of income that are not taxable in retirement, such as payments from annuities or annuity-funded pensions. If earlier in retirement, someone should consider having a portion of their retirement plan dedicated to income sources that do not affect their marginal tax rate. Limiting your taxable income in retirement can also save you money by avoiding Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA) on your Medicare premiums. 

Though the topic here is maximizing Social Security, don't avoid total income potential just to save yourself some dollars on penalties or taxes later on. There are clever ways to change the overall makeup of your retirement income without just reducing the total amount of resources you have at your disposal. The rule of thumb is to amass funds and keep your income as high as possible for as long as possible, but take some of those resources and house them in assets that do not count against your taxable income and thus do not impact your marginal tax rate. 

There are a multitude of factors that should be considered when looking at a retirement income, but the above lays out the primary considerations when it comes to Social Security and its place in a solid retirement portfolio.

Related: 6 Reasons to Pursue Entrepreneurship in Retirement

Recommended Stories

  • Tax the rich? Democrats’ plans let billionaires off the hook

    The House Ways and Means Committee outlined plans on Sept. 13, to move the top marginal income rate up a couple of notches to 39.6% and to introduce a 3% surtax on incomes above $5 million. Tax policy is deemed progressive if the chunk of income taken increases with the income of the individual – so wealthy Americans would pay a larger proportion of their income than poorer ones. With a regressive tax policy, lower earners pay a larger percentage of their earnings in tax than wealthier ones.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Why a Quick, 30% Market Crash Could Be the Best Thing for Your Portfolio

    Randy Carver, founder of Carver Financial Services, prefers exchange-traded funds over individual stocks to achieve income and growth. He explains why a quick, 30% correction would be great for client portfolios

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • 7 ways men live without working in America

    Almost one third of all working age men in America aren’t doing diddly-squat. They don’t have a job and they aren’t looking for one either. How do they live? What are they doing for money? To me, this is one of the great mysteries of our time.

  • Adding $500 to These Top Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move

    Companies that have strong stock appreciation can often continue that momentum for years, even decades. Danny Vena (PayPal): In the realm of digital payments, PayPal was the pioneer that started it all.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share prices struggle as of late. Traditional automakers including Toyota, GM, and luxury brands like Lamborghini and Porsche have unveiled bold plans to integrate zero-emission vehicles into their lineups. Whether it's automakers, parts suppliers, basic materials companies, or other businesses, investing in the EV industry can be challenging and confusing.

  • Can This Couple Afford to Build Two Vacation Homes? A Financial Adviser Weighs In.

    Jennifer Boskin and Kevin Boskin want to build two vacation homes on a property they recently purchased. The couple, who live in Baltimore, paid $50,000 for land in Garrett County, Md. The property is zoned for two units and they would like to build one house as a second home and another as a rental property. Mr. Boskin, 35, is a finance manager at a food company and Ms. Boskin, 34, works in quality assurance at a medical-device company.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    We're just scratching the surface of 5G's potential. These three companies are destined to benefit from 5G expansion.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • Sure Signs You May Have Had COVID, Dr. Fauci Warns

    Just when you thought the coronavirus couldn't be worse, it's clear the virus leaves many people with long-lasting, debilitating symptoms that may never go away, and we're not just talking for those hospitalized. Even mild cases of COVID-19 are leading to many Americans being hobbled, maimed and not their old selves. The syndrome is called "Long COVID, a constellation of signs and symptoms characterized by" the following symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Alle

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • AMC Hints at GameStop Partnership. Should You Buy Their Stocks?

    Would AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) partnering with GameStop (NYSE: GME) really result in a worthwhile collaboration that could make either company a buy? Investors were teased with this idea last month when CEO Adam Aron of AMC told analysts that partnering with GameStop was one of the most-asked questions he receives from shareholders.

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.