U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,647.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,539.25
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    -4.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    -0.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -1.6350 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -15.24 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9490
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,335.84
    -1,050.01 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.78
    -13.37 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,945.89
    -160.12 (-0.55%)
     

Maximizing data driven business growth: GfK launches AI-supported intelligence platform "gfknewron" in the Middle East

·3 min read

Innovative market, consumer and brand intelligence platform combines data, analytics, and AI-powered forecasts

New platform offers guidance for strategic planning and predictions in one interactive source

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GfK, a leading provider of consumer and market intelligence, analytics and consulting services, launches gfknewron, its integrated, AI-powered software platform in the Middle East. gfknewron is an important step in GfK's transformation from classical market researcher towards an AI-powered data analytics and consulting company. Companies can now access market, consumer and brand data from a single source of truth to answer questions like: What was bought where and at what price? Who bought it and why? What should I do next to grow my business? The AI-supported predictions and practical guidance will support sustainable business growth.

Sander Verboom, VP - GfK META at the launch of AI- supported intelligence platform &quot;gfknewron&quot; in Dubai
Sander Verboom, VP - GfK META at the launch of AI- supported intelligence platform "gfknewron" in Dubai

The powerful combination of data, AI powered analytics and clear recommendations displayed in the modules 'gfknewron Market', 'gfknewron Consumer' and 'gfknewron Predict' gives companies a significant advantage in today's fiercely competitive markets.

Sharing insights on the Middle East TCG markets, Sander Verboom, Vice President – META at GfK said, "The pandemic has triggered some structural shift in product and channel preferences across the Middle East. Insights from gfknewron reveal a very resilient market for Technical Consumer Goods in the region with consumers increasingly purchasing premium products. Second, we see a growing prominence of the online sales channel driven by growing consumer trust as well as digitalization of the consumer purchase journey. Online sales remains at the high levels seen during the pandemic and continues to accelerate from there. At the current pace of growth, the online channel is expected to account for 25% in the next 2 years. Finally we see an increasing consumer preference for brands that innovate, focus on sustainability, and have a purpose."

gfknewron in a nutshell

With the AI-powered software platform gfknewron, decision-makers can see an overview of their business performance using data from a single source: from the validation of new target markets over product alignment according to customers' needs to evaluate future market potential. Multiple teams can directly access the data at any time and address cross-departmental problems using the same dataset. Scenario simulations help to identify challenges at an early stage and to plan strategically. AI-supported forecasts help with making fast, informed decisions to stay ahead of market competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Feld, CEO of GfK, said: "At GfK, we know that to win in today's intensely pressurized and fast-moving business environment, our clients need more than pure data. They need us to provide strategic guidance and market predictions rooted in that data. The business intelligence platform gfknewron has been designed to provide all that information on one intuitive platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence. We will empower our clients to adopt a much more data- and analytics-centred way of working. This is also an important milestone in the transformation of GfK from market researcher to an AI-powered data analytics and consulting company, enabled by a complete Software as a Service infrastructure."

The three modules of gfknewron include:

  1. gfknewron Market: What was bought where and at which price?
    gfknewron Market, powered by GfK Retail Panel data, allows clients to use real transaction data to measure the performance of their product portfolio against market benchmarks, develop successful go-to-market strategies, to identify market changes and growth potentials and react accordingly.

  2. gfknewron Consumer: Who bought where and why?
    gfknewron Consumer is the evolution of GfK's Consumer Insight Engine (CIE). It helps to analyse target groups in detail by answering questions such as: Who buys which products via what channels? Which other brands are attractive for my target group? This allows brands to identify opportunities and risks at an early stage and to adapt strategies to changing consumer behavior.

  3. gfknewron Predict: What should I do next to grow my business?
    gfknewron Predict supports companies with AI-based forecasts and concrete recommendations for action in their data-driven decision-making process. With this module, companies are able to simulate market scenarios and forecast their impact on their business, to plan more efficiently, to optimise pricing and promotion strategies, and to increase conversion rates and revenue.

"We spend a lot of time listening to our clients, and through combining the best talents of data with the best talents of agile software development, we are thrilled to be launching our powerful gfknewron platform. This empowers our clients and their entire teams (in the office or work from home), to make faster, more confident decisions to win in their markets," comments Sean O'Neill, Chief Product Officer at GfK.

Sean further added, "We have enthusiastic confirmations from many leading companies in the Tech & Durables sector about how gfknewron is changing their ability to understand their markets, see how consumer sentiments are changing, and use the predictive insights and AI-power forecasts to take decisive action on the opportunities for their brands. GfK is the only provider in the market to offer manufacturers of technical consumer goods an integrated platform with these consolidated capabilities. In addition, this cloud-based software platform is continuously evolving and improving with feature releases weekly. Further modules as well as the inclusion of additional market data are already being planned. This is enterprise-grade insights with consumer-grade usability."

More information on www.gfk.com/products/gfknewron

GfK. Growth from Knowledge.

For over 85 years, we have earned the trust of our clients around the world by solving critical business questions in their decision-making process around consumers, markets, brands and media. Our reliable data and insights, together with advanced AI capabilities, have revolutionized access to real-time actionable recommendations that drive marketing, sales and organizational effectiveness of our clients and partners. That's how we promise and deliver "Growth from Knowledge".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670499/GfK_Sander_Verboom.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670498/GfK_Peter_Feld.jpg

Peter Feld - GfK Global CEO announcing the launch of AI- supported intelligence platform &quot;gfknewron&quot; in Middle East
Peter Feld - GfK Global CEO announcing the launch of AI- supported intelligence platform "gfknewron" in Middle East
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maximizing-data-driven-business-growth-gfk-launches-ai-supported-intelligence-platform-gfknewron-in-the-middle-east-301409098.html

SOURCE GfK

Recommended Stories

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Coal Piles at 24-Year Low at U.S. Utilities on Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants plunged to the lowest in at least 24 years as electricity generators burn the fuel faster than miners can dig it out of the ground. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerInven

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Amazon earnings preview: With hundreds of thousands of job openings, labor will be in focus

    Analysts continue to be upbeat about Amazon, though there are risks facing the company, such as the tight labor market and possible government regulation.

  • GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in developing the metaverse. What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner - Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role. The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Sale of majority of Modine's automotive business to Dana Inc. terminated

    Modine Manufacturing Co., a Racine-based manufacturer of thermal management systems including radiators, said Monday that it has agreed to terminate a plan to sell a majority of its automotive business to Dana Inc.