Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.04

Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) is reducing its dividend to MYR0.04 on the 28th of Junewhich is 20% less than last year's comparable payment of MYR0.05. This means that the annual payment will be 4.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Maxis Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 89%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.20. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.7% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Maxis Berhad's EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Maxis Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, it's not great to see that the dividend is being cut, but it is probably understandable given that the current payment level was quite high. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Maxis Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Is Maxis Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

