MAXISIQ Partners with Lisa Jakub on Mental Wellness Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXISIQ announces a wellness initiative to support its employees and address the critical role mindfulness and mental health plays in the workplace. MAXISIQ has begun providing wellness sessions lead by mental wellness expert, Lisa Jakub.

MAXISIQ teamed with Jakub to prioritize the company's concerns over how work-related stress impacts the well-being of employees and their families. Jakub is a well-respected mental health advocate, yoga teacher, mediation expert, and actor who has worked with companies for more than 10 years to enhance their mental wellness offerings.

Jakub herself struggled with anxiety and depression in her personal and professional life, and developed the tools and expertise to help others cope with work stresses. As a former actor in Hollywood, she knows what it's like to feel the intensity and pressure of work-related issues. Jakub now runs Blue Mala, a community that provides mediation, yoga, and mindfulness tools. In 2022, Jakub also founded a nonprofit, Mission Flexible, which offers wellness resources and intensive retreats for Veterans.

"The tools of mindfulness are profound when used in a corporate setting," said Jakub. "Using mindfulness allows employees to understand their tendencies and emotions, and it strengthens our connections to coworkers. Through the concrete skills MAXISIQ is learning in their workshops, I know they're finding more peace not only at work — but at home as well."

MAXISIQ recognizes the important opportunity to invest in the well-being of its workforce. "The success of the company can only be achieved by ensuring our employees are productive and healthy," said Brad Buhr, founder of MAXISQ. "Lisa's impact throughout our company has been transformational. Her focus on increasing the well-being of our individuals and work is critical. We are grateful for her talents and the tremendous impact Lisa has made."

MAXISIQ is an engineering company that has been providing extensive support to Federal Government Clients in global communications and networks, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Analytics technologies for more than 15 years.

