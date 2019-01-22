Will MaxiTRANS Industries Limited’s (ASX:MXI) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years?

In June 2018, MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) released its most recent earnings announcement, which indicated that the business experienced a small tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 4.0%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts perceive MaxiTRANS Industries’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for next year seems rather subdued, with earnings rising by a single digit 7.1%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates arriving at double digit 11% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$14m by 2022.

Although it’s informative knowing the growth rate year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of MaxiTRANS Industries’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.4%. This means that, we can presume MaxiTRANS Industries will grow its earnings by 8.4% every year for the next couple of years.

For MaxiTRANS Industries, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

