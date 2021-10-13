U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2450
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,355.22
    +966.49 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taipei City, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a Taiwan based SPAC, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,350,000 units at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, is approximately $103.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on industries that complement its management team’s background and to capitalize on the ability of the management team to identify and acquire a business where the management team has extensive experience. Sectors the Company plans on exploring include, but are not limited to, the healthcare and technology industries, specifically within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of Maxpro Ventures Ltd., a respected Taiwan based venture capital firm specialized in the healthcare industry.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.
5/F-4, No. 89
Songren Road, Xinyi District
Taipei City 11073
Attn: Moses Chen
Chief Executive Officer
m.chen@maxproventures.com
+886 2 7713 7952


Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    There are a lot of...interesting stocks on Robinhood's Top 100 list. From Nikola Motors (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is a known fraud with zero revenue and a $4.2 billion market cap, to multiple companies that added "blockchain" to their name to ride the recent excitement in cryptocurrencies, there are a lot of high-risk investments people are making on Robinhood right now. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) are three Robinhood stocks that are great long-term picks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • IBM Board Approves Kyndryl Separation

    American multinational technology company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the long-pending separation of Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure service business. After the separation, IBM will focus on its core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business. Following the news, shares sank 1.4%, closing at $140.47 on October 12. As per the terms, IBM shareholders will receive 80.1% of Kyndryl’s common stock on