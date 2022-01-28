U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Maxwise Now Offers Terra Digital Coin

·2 min read

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing hype around Terra and its token called LUNA has lured many to the volatile digital asset market, but some have little understanding of the risks involved. This challenging situation demands extra attention from online brokerages. Maxwise, a leader in this sector, has recently announced an upgrade to its asset list, including Terra.

Maxwise Logo
Maxwise Logo

"We work relentlessly to recognize opportunities in the digital asset market and strive hard to allow our loyal customers to benefit from such instances," said Mark Poderrich, spokesperson for Maxwise. "Our customers know that we always do everything in our power to utilize this dynamic sector for their advantage, and this is the reason why they choose to continue working with us. We, as a company, never take this for granted and always look for more ways to upgrade and personalize our features, for the sake of our loyal clients."

Keeping up with the market trend

Maxwise is an online digital asset brand that offers a wide array of features and tools to clients of all experience levels: beginners, aspiring, and experienced. The broker also provides market analysis tools, graphs, oscillators, advanced charts, technical and fundamental indicators, and dedicated account support to all its registered customers. In addition, the brand provides its ultra-modern and intuitive web-based platform, which enables instant executions alongside robust security measures for account protection, and ensures the safety of funds.

"Maxwise performs tireless research on the background, history, nature, and attributes of each digital instrument we add to our list. before doing so. Only after an extensive check will we determine if it is worthy of our client's trust and funds or not. Moreover, our platform also lets users go short, which means that they can easily utilize the potential from the decline in values," added Poderrich.

About Maxwise

Established with an aim to deliver the most accomplished digital instrument platform, Maxwise offers real-time digital assets market positions along with essential features and market analysis tools, all so that its clients can always stay ahead. Keeping security a topmost priority, the broker protects customers' funds by keeping them in segregated accounts within top-tier banks. In addition, the platform is also compatible with both desktop and mobile devices.to ensure 24x7 market accessibility. Customers are invited to go through Maxwise's blog and FAQ section, to gain further knowledge about the digital asset market and the brand itself.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxwise-now-offers-terra-digital-coin-301468806.html

SOURCE Maxwise

