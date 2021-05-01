U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    +0.4060 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,462.43
    +3,006.32 (+5.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

May 1 is National Physicians' Day

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ - May 1 is National Physicians' Day — an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary people who choose to serve in the profession of medicine.

We became physicians to care for people and to help them stay healthy. Over the past year, the pandemic has made this purpose more urgent and more challenging for everyone in the health care system. Yet we continue to persevere.

During the pandemic, physicians have adapted to drastic changes in their work and their lives to continue to care for others. Even in the most difficult circumstances, physicians have shown tremendous dedication, courage, and compassion.

I am incredibly proud of my colleagues and their continued efforts across Canada. Today, let us show our gratitude to these remarkable people.

Dr. Ann Collins
CMA President

About the CMA
The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of the medical profession. Our focus is on creating strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture, and ensuring every person in Canada has equal opportunity to be healthy. In partnership with physicians, medical learners, patients and others, we advance these goals through advocacy, knowledge sharing and granting.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/01/c7465.html

