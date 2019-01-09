May's Deal Returns as Parliament Flexes Muscles: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May resumes her bid to win Parliament’s support for her Brexit deal, a day after lawmakers voted to make it harder for the U.K. to crash out of the European Union without an agreement.

Key Developments

Government’s planned timetable is for five days of debate on the bill, followed by a vote on Jan. 15Opponents of no-deal Brexit put down amendment to prevent May running down clock if deal rejectedGovernment publishes plans for Northern Ireland assembly to get veto powers related to backstop laws; DUP not impressed

Kurz: EU May Need to Consider Brexit Extension (11:40 a.m.)

The European Union may need to consider delaying the U.K.’s exit from the bloc beyond March 29, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters in Berlin.

Asked about an extension to Article 50, Kurz said: “At the moment, it’s all about doing everything to secure passage in the U.K. Parliament and the European Parliament. If that doesn’t happen, then we would need to consider this scenario, but now it’s too early.”

“I’ve always been against a hard Brexit,” he said. “That would be a disadvantage for the European Union and cause even more damage for the U.K. That’s in no one’s interest.”

More Trouble for May (11:30 a.m.)

After last night’s defeat, there’s fresh trouble for Theresa May, as opponents of a no-deal Brexit move to take control of the parliamentary timetable. An amendment put down this morning by Conservative rebel Dominic Grieve would force the government to schedule its “what next” debate and vote within three sittings days if -- as everyone expects -- May’s deal is defeated.

It’s an effort to stop the government from running down the clock before Brexit day, and the latest sign of how the prime minister is losing control of the process. As many of the same people who took part in last night’s rebellion are supporting it, it has a good chance of passing.

U.K. Says Belfast Agreement to Be Protected (11:20 a.m.)

The government has published its plan to give the Northern Ireland assembly the power to reject new laws stemming from the so-called backstop provision in the divorce agreement, which Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, referred to in broadcast interviews earlier.

The paper also “sets out the measures which the government intends to take to protect the Belfast Agreement” and ensure Northern Ireland’s “voice is heard” in any decision to implement the Irish backstop protocol.

The measures are aimed at trying to get the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s government, to support her Brexit deal.

But the party has already the government’s charm offensive (10:50 a.m.), on the basis that the Northern Ireland assembly -- which is currently suspended -- could be overruled by London.

Gardiner: Labour Plans Confidence Vote If Deal Fails (11 a.m.)

Barry Gardiner, the opposition Labour Party’s shadow international trade secretary, said earlier his party will table a no confidence motion in the government if -- as expected -- Parliament votes down Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

“Obviously, the next thing to do immediately after that is for there to be a vote of confidence in the government,” he told BBC Radio 4. “The appropriate time to table a motion of no confidence in the government is when the government loses its key legislation and no longer commands a majority in the House of Commons.”

DUP Not Buckling Over Backstop (10:50 a.m.)

It looks like the government’s charm offensive, designed to win over the DUP, is dead on arrival. David Lidington, Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy, today laid out plans (8:30 a.m.) to give Northern Ireland’s assembly power to stop new laws coming to play in relation to the backstop. At first glance, this would seem to give the DUP potential to prevent any rule divergence with the rest of the U.K., neutering the backstop.

But the DUP’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson moved quickly to kill off any hope this would be enough to sway his party. Speaking to Sky, Wilson dismissed the idea as “window dressing” and pointed out that London could still overrule Belfast if local lawmakers were to block rules flowing from the backstop. The party’s position remains that the backstop provision must be removed entirely from the withdrawal agreement or else apply to the entire U.K., he said.

