May to Meet EU’s Juncker in Brussels on Thursday: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday, following a two-day trip to Northern Ireland to try to bolster support for her divorce deal.

Key Developments:

May to meet Juncker in Brussels on ThursdayMay to give speech at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Northern IrelandDUP’s Foster says backstop ‘toxic’ and must be replacedEU is getting serious about no-deal planning

May Not Expected to Meet Barnier in Brussels (12:50 p.m.)

Prime Minister Theresa May is not expected to meet the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels on Thursday, a U.K. official told reporters. During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, about 45 minutes to an hour was spent on Brexit, the official said.

Cabinet Focused on Irish Backstop (12:40 p.m.)

May’s spokesman, James Slack, said Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting focused on the so-called Irish backstop ahead of the premier’s trip to Brussels. May warned ministers that talks with the EU won’t be easy, according to Slack, but that the backstop was an issue for the main opposition Labour Party as well as the DUP and Conservatives, and must be resolved.

The government is treating the so-called Malthouse compromise -- which calls for the backstop to be replaced with a technology-based solution to the Irish border -- as a matter of urgency, Slack said. The same applies to other options discussed in Cabinet: a time limit to the backstop, and the U.K. securing a unilateral exit mechanism from the provision.

May also reiterated during the meeting that the U.K. must leave the EU on March 29, Slack said, and that Parliament had made it clear it would not support a second referendum on Brexit. The government plans to hold a meaningful vote on a Brexit deal in Parliament as soon as possible, he said.

May will stay in Northern Ireland following her speech at 3 p.m., and will hold meetings with political parties in the region on Wednesday, Slack said. That means her de facto deputy, David Lidington, will take Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament in her place.

May to Meet Juncker on Thursday (11:35 a.m.)

May will hold Brexit talks with European Union officials in Brussels on Thursday, an EU spokesman said.

May will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, his spokesman, Margaritis Schinas told reporters. “The prime minister will come along to spell out her ideas to us about what comes next,” he said. “The EU’s position is clear and indeed we are waiting once again to hear what the prime minister has to tell us.”

Earlier:

