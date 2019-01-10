May Stares Into Brexit Abyss as U.K. Parliament Takes Control

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is openly contemplating a Brexit "Plan B" amid growing signs that the British Parliament will reject the deal she’s reached with the European Union and try to take charge of what happens next.

On Wednesday, the prime minister suffered her second defeat in two days in the House of Commons, losing control of the timetable for setting out the next steps if -- as expected -- Parliament votes down her Brexit deal on Jan. 15.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat, May’s office publicly discussed for the first time what she would do if she loses that critically important vote next Tuesday. “Our intention has always been to respond quickly and provide certainty on the way forward in the event we lose,” her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London. “That is what we will do.”

Slack’s remark is a significant development and a clear sign that May’s team knows she’s losing ground in her battle with Parliament over who controls the direction of Brexit. It followed a defeat on Tuesday when the Commons voted to undermine her preparations for a no-deal exit from the bloc.

It all points to a scenario in which the prime minister, who leads a weak minority government, can’t dictate what happens next, while an emboldened Parliament increasingly asserts its will. The main opposition Labour Party is seeking to leverage the premier’s weakness, with its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, set to deliver a major speech on Brexit on Thursday, in which he’ll call for a general election if May loses next week’s vote.

“If the government cannot pass its most important legislation, then there must be a general election at the earliest opportunity," Corbyn will say, according to extracts emailed by his party. "A government that cannot get its business through the House of Commons is no government at all.”

Premier’s Campaign

With fewer than 80 days until the U.K. is due to leave the EU, time is running out to secure an agreement and avoid what businesses and pro-European politicians fear will be a costly no-deal exit.

Even so, the premier has been trying to garner support for her deal. May this week met with a group of Labour lawmakers in an attempt to win their support on Brexit, according to an official familiar with the matter. That’s in addition to larger group of cross-party lawmakers she met with to discuss their concerns about a no-deal Brexit, as well as smaller groups of Conservatives, the official said.

If the U.K. tumbles out of the bloc on March 29 without any new trading partnership in place, official analysis suggests the impact could trigger a recession, with the pound falling by as much as 25 percent and house prices by as much 30 percent.

Officially, May has not given up hope of winning the backing of the Commons for the divorce agreement she negotiated over 18 months of talks with the EU. But she was forced to cancel a plan to put the deal to a vote in December because she said she was sure it would be defeated. In the month since, little seems to have changed to suggest that she’ll win.

Against that backdrop, May offered a series of concessions Wednesday intended to help win over a few critics to support her plan. Another day of fast-paced Brexit developments included:

Parliament defeated May on Brexit motion timetable, forcing the government to respond within three days if May’s deal is defeated next week. May published plans for the Northern Ireland assembly to get veto powers related to new laws coming in under the Irish border backstop plan. It was intended to help win over critics of May’s deal in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, but seems to have failed.The government accepted an amendment that will give the British Parliament a veto over whether the country should enter the Irish border backstop -- that part of the Brexit deal which is causing the biggest problems for May. Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said he thinks delaying Brexit day beyond March 29 is now likely. The EU, meanwhile, is waiting to see just how badly May loses next week’s vote before deciding how to respond. If she loses by more than 60 lawmakers, the deal will be close to death and the fate of Brexit will be in uncharted waters.

