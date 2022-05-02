May is Women's Health Month

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Jumpstart a healthy lifestyle

BALTIMORE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May marks the start of Women's Health Month, a time dedicated to the health and wellness of women throughout the world. The Urology Care Foundation, the official Foundation of the American Urological Association and the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, utilizes the month of May to educate and raise awareness of urology-related conditions and diseases that affect women, such as overactive bladder, urinary tract infections, incontinence, interstitial cystitis and bladder cancer.

The Urology Care Foundation is celebrating Women's Health Month in May!
The Urology Care Foundation is celebrating Women's Health Month in May!

This month, the Urology Care Foundation is focusing on awareness of early detection and treatment of disease as well as techniques to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Women are encouraged to focus on self-care within these four topics:

  • Week 1: Go to the Bathroom. Holding your urine for too long can weaken the bladder muscles over time. This can lead to problems like incontinence and not being able to fully empty your bladder. Try to urinate every 3-4 hours during the day.

  • Week 2: Hydrate. Becoming dehydrated can lead to concentrated urine which can irritate your bladder. Adults should drink 6-8 oz. of water a day for a healthy bladder.

  • Week 3: Go for a walk. Physical activity can help prevent bladder problems and helps maintain a healthy weight. Aim for 30 minutes of walking a day.

  • Week 4: Relax. Some research suggests that mindful meditation can reduce the frequency and urgency of overactive bladder episodes. Meditation can help calm the body and mind.

"Women's Health Month reminds women to take control of their own health," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "The Urology Care Foundation serves as a source of trusted resources to help empower women to improve their urologic health, and therefore, their overall health. We offer podcasts, downloadable brochures and other information spanning all urologic diseases and conditions."

To learn more about the urology-related conditions and diseases that affect women, visit the Urology Care Foundation's Women's Health Info Center at www.UrologyHealth.org/womenshealth.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Contact: Caitlin Lukacs
410-689-4081
clukacs@AUAnet.org

Urology Care Foundation
Urology Care Foundation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/may-is-womens-health-month-301537217.html

SOURCE Urology Care Foundation

