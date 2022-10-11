Maya Capital Partners Acquires Three Storage Facilities Leveraging its Drive-Up Storage Brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Capital Partners, LLC ("MCP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of three self storage facilities, in the Northeast. The properties will operate under MCP's self storage brand, Drive-Up Storage (www.drive-upstorage.com), utilizing its proprietary operational expertise and cutting edge technology. Drive-Up Storage prides itself on providing a best in class customer experience along with maximizing performance of the properties it manages.

Each acquisition benefits from highly favorable demand drivers—dense and growing populations, excellent frontage, a lack of self storage availability within its respective trade area, and close proximity to major retailers and multifamily properties. The trade areas of MCP's newest acquisitions are undersupplied at 3.06-5.36 sf/capita and provide a stable footing in strong markets. "We find that self storage is uniquely positioned to outperform in times of volatility and distress," stated Samir Mistry, Co-Founder of MCP. "In an inflationary environment with looming recession fears, self storage continues to provide stability and resiliency as an asset class."

The first of the three acquisitions, formerly known as Amwell Valley Self Storage, is located at 470 NJ-31 in Ringoes, New Jersey. Boasting excellent frontage, the facility is conveniently located on NJ-31, 1-mile south of the intersection of Route 202 and is comprised of 265 drive-up units. The second acquisition, formerly known as The Storage Depot, is comprised of 310 units (142 Non-Climate Units, 168 Climate Controlled Units), and is located at 483 Washington Ave in North Haven, CT within close proximity to I-95 and Yale and Quinnipiac Universities. The third and most recent acquisition, formerly known as Affordable & Safe Self Storage, is a newly built facility located at 1257 New Haven Road in Naugatuck, CT that is comprised of 247 climate-controlled and drive-up units. All three assets have been renamed and incorporated under the company's Drive-Up Storage brand (www.drive-upstorage.com), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of MCP.

Story continues

The new acquisitions added 93,885 SF to the Maya Capital Partners' growing self storage portfolio. MCP has also sold one of its multifamily properties—the Mark in Parsippany, NJ—for a 22% increase over purchase price in just over 24 months.

About Maya Capital Partners

Maya Capital Partners, LLC is a real estate investment firm based in New York City which focuses on acquiring undervalued assets in strong markets. The firm is actively deploying +$100 million of equity towards increasing its self storage and multifamily portfolio holdings. www.mayacp.com

Maya will also be expanding its property management platform, Evergreen Property Advisors, into third party property management. The team has the track record and scale to share its proprietary management process and technology with its clients.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maya-capital-partners-acquires-three-storage-facilities-leveraging-its-drive-up-storage-brand-301646292.html

SOURCE Maya Capital Partners, LLC