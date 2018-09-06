Maybe NASA's Next Space Station Doesn't Need the Astronauts

From Popular Mechanics

NASA is no stranger to see people bash its plans for human spaceflight. The latest target: the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, a new space station to succeed the ISS. The Trump administration has said this new station could be in place as early as 2024, and is expected to ask industry for power and propulsion ideas soon.

NASA says the gateway will enable exploration of the solar system, but critics call it a colossal waste of money and effort. But what if there were a way to salvage the idea-and it involved forgetting about the astronauts?

The Lunar Gateway Explained

Understanding the Lunar Gateway begins with its orbit. The station would cruise close to the moon, then whip into space before looping back. This six-day journey repeats on a strict schedule so that visitors could plan a rendezvous and ride the station to the moon.

This orbit also keeps the gateway within Earth's line of sight. This way, the station can act as a communication relay between mission control and the lunar surface. Using lasers to transmit large amounts of information, the station could help establish commercial and scientific missions to the moon's surface.

“The Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway will drive our activity with commercial and international partners and help us explore the Moon and its resources,” says NASA official William Gerstenmaier. “We will ultimately translate that experience toward human missions to Mars.”

The space station would be smaller than ISS, and house 4 crewmembers for one to three month missions. The astronauts would ride NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, but the universal airlock would work with commercial and international spacecraft. This flexibility fits the Gateway’s position as an enabler of other missions, no matter who is running them.

This is where NASA’s fixation on having onboard astronauts begins. In NASA's idyllic view, the gateway is a place where its people learn valuable lessons about living off-world. Here, the agency could perfect life support systems and conduct exploration missions that would give NASA the confidence to put space boots on Mars. It would also be a service station for any other missions-NASA's or otherwise-on the lunar surface. NASA sees this as the big benefit of the Lunar Gateway.

Save the Gateway, Drop the People

