Mayer Brown Named "European Law Firm of the Year - Transactions" at GlobalCapital 2021 Global Derivatives Awards

2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, and the fourth time in the last six years, Mayer Brown has been named "European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" at the 2021 Global Derivatives Awards hosted by GlobalCapital. The awards spotlight the leading firms, services and products in the global derivatives markets.

GlobalCapital highlighted the firm's work in developing innovative solutions for clients, as well as its transaction volume and the firm's cohesive work across its European offices.

Edmund Parker, global head of the Derivatives & Structured Products practice at Mayer Brown, said, "We once again thank GlobalCapital for its recognition of our global practice and thank our clients for their continuing support."

The firm previously was awarded GlobalCapital's "European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" award in 2020, 2018 and 2017; "European Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory" award in 2016 and GlobalCapital's "Global Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" award in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Mayer Brown also was named "US Law Firm of the Year – Transactions," following our win as "Americas Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" in 2019 and 2018, and "US Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory" in 2017 and 2016 at GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards.

The winners of the Global Derivatives Awards 2021 were judged by nominees' innovations in product and service, commitments to new markets, improvements in efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.

GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. Over the last three decades, it has built a reputation of providing clearly-voiced, lively coverage of key markets based on the comments of those who work in them, together with a wealth of transaction data and archive material.

Mayer Brown is one of a select few firms with a leading derivatives and structured products practice in New York, London, continental Europe (in particular, Germany), and Hong Kong. The practice is recognized by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London firms); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide) and for Derivatives (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (United Kingdom and United States); the Legal 500 UK (London firms) for Derivatives (including Commodities); and the Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products and Tax: Financial Products.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayer-brown-named-european-law-firm-of-the-year--transactions-at-globalcapital-2021-global-derivatives-awards-301388327.html

SOURCE Mayer Brown

