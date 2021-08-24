U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Mayfair Gold Received DTC Eligibility in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTC: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. Mayfair Gold currently trades OTC in the United States under the symbol “MFGCF.”

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans welcomed this development. “We have qualified for DTC eligibility just five months following our IPO on the TSX.V. This positions us well to grow our global investor base and US investors are now able to participate fully in Mayfair’s exciting growth.”

The DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms in the United States.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

For further information contact:

Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Mayfair’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


    With that in mind, the S&P 500 is currently within 1% of its high, but Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) look like smart long-term investments. In its campaign to upend the entertainment industry, Netflix has accomplished what few companies ever manage: Its brand name has become a verb (e.g. Since introducing Netflix originals in 2013, the company has produced over 2,300 titles, which now represent over 35% of all content on its platform.