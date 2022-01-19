U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,532.76
    -44.35 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.65
    -339.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.25
    -166.64 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.78
    -33.44 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    +0.74 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +28.30 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.70 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3280
    -0.2570 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,796.00
    -538.41 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.24
    -2.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

How Mayht, a small startup, is taking on the world of speaker goliaths

Haje Jan Kamps
·12 min read

There are many ways of spinning up a startup, but it takes a particularly brave set of founders to take on a deeply entrenched industry with a small number of incumbents who have the market all sown up. You'd have to be a special flavor of bold to take on internet search for example -- where the name of the leading company is literally synonymous with searching for something on the internet. The world of speakers is similar; the technology has barely moved in the past hundred years, and only a handful of manufacturers create almost every single speaker element that plays the sweet dulcet tones of Shania Twain into the ether around you.

Plenty of startups think they can put a dent in this world, and every year, I see dozens of pitches for companies that are "making speakers better" in various ways. And every year, it falls flat. Yes, innovations are happening, but core speaker technology rarely moves in a way that could be described as truly innovative. At CES this year, I got to talking with the team of Mayht, which might just be the exception to that general rule.

The company has created speakers that are pointing in opposite directions of each other, with motors that move the speaker elements apart at the same time -- creating a similar motion to you clapping your hands. That means that the speakers are perfectly balanced. The company claims the impact is more bang for the buck, and that the more-compact speakers can be more energy efficient in use, and smaller to ship and store. The speaker tech is interesting, but what really piqued my interest was how a small rag-tag bunch of innovators from the Netherlands is planning to shake things up.

Mayht is a technology company. Early on in its journey, it realized that in the world of speaker tech, there's not much point in going head-to-head against the behemoths in the space. Armed with a handful of patents and some cool reference speakers (i.e. prototypes they can show off to potential partners), the company is hoping to build what is essentially an outsourced R&D arm. They are the skunkworks that creates new and interesting tech, before licencing it to the well-known speaker brands out there. I decided to take a closer look at the little Dutch startup, and how it is taking on one of the most well-entrenched industries in consumer electronics.

In this interview, I talk with the Mayht team and its investors to figure out what the special sauce is when you're a scrappy David in a world of Goliaths.

"We've been working on this speaker technology since 2016. In the first couple of years we were just creating prototypes, but now we got a lot of stuff that is really close to mass production -- or in mass production. We're not a manufacturer of drivers, we just defend the technology and we license it," explains Mattias Scheek, CEO at Mayht. "We can finally show our technology in different kinds of applications -- from soundbars to small subwoofers to small voice-assistant speakers. We believe the latter, in particular, will really disrupt the market. If say, an Echo Dot can have the same sound as the Sonos One, or a soundbar. Or if a speaker without a subwoofer can have the same sound as something that does have one. It makes a big change in the market. We are finally able to show those things to the public."

The company claims it has invented a new generation of speaker drivers. Whereas a typical speaker driver has a membrane, it can make limited movement, because the whole motor structure is behind the membrane. Mayht's innovation is to put the motor structures at the sides of the membrane. That means more movement, and more displacement. You see a similar thing in automobile engines: A "bigger" engine can work in one of two ways -- either you make each cylinder bigger, which means that more gas and air mixture can explode and create power. Or you make the stroke longer. Mayht is applying the same idea to speakers here. Speakers need to be smaller in a lot of different applications -- the company suggests smart home speakers like the Google Mini and Alexa's speakers, but also in vehicle tech, where space is at a premium. The company also claims that its speaker tech reduces rattle:

Mayht's speaker technology puts the motors on the side of the membranes. The theory is that this makes the speakers balanced, and able to displace a lot more air than a comparable-sized speaker with a traditional design. Image Credits: Mayht

The company doesn't have many kind words for the current generations of smart speakers -- while adding voice controllability, mesh Wi-Fi, great design, power management and great user experience were all meaningful innovations, the speaker tech itself is pretty underwhelming.

"It's exactly the same story for all the manufacturers -- Bang & Olufsen, Bose, Sony. Every company uses the same technology and the same drivers because they essentially come from the same factories. There are three or four major manufacturers and all those different speaker brands take their drivers from those manufacturers. It's not strange that there is no innovation in that field," laments Scheek. "Because the manufacturers themselves don't really develop drivers, they are not pushed to make higher-quality tech. They may move the needle by 1 or 2% but not to change the complete architecture of the driver. Doing so would mean changing their whole manufacturing setup, which is just a huge risk for those companies."

Taking apart a Sonos One shows you that underneath all the fancy technology is... some pretty underwhelming-looking speaker elements. (Image Credits: Haje Kamps for a Bolt teardown)

"The speaker companies are not rewarded to really, truly innovate. From a cost perspective, they have to perform for the best quality with the lowest level of cost. And so there's no incentive for speaker manufacturers to really think out of the box to bring out something really new and innovative," explains Max van den Berg, Mayht's chief commercial officer. "To put this into perspective, we've spoken to around 45 speaker companies globally since the start of this company. None of them have seen anything like this before -- this is truly disruptive innovation."

The company raised a total of €4 million in its most recent round, led by Forward One; I caught up with the partner who spearheaded the investment, to figure out why it felt confident to put its money behind a company that from the outside seems like it is facing an uphill battle.

"I think the team makes Mayht special. The two founding brothers have been working with speakers since they were seven years old really impressed me," said Frederik Gerner, partner at Forward One, a South Africa-based venture capital firm that is investing in hardware startups. "Their story on how they want to disrupt the speaker industry just makes so much sense! It's a massive and still-growing market that has been operating for decades on the same technology, and it's ready for disruption. Hardware is a real means to create a step-change in many industries, and we see the need for high-tech hardware innovation as more achievable and more important than ever."

Building out a factory to out-manufacture the existing speaker element manufacturers would be a fools' errand -- one that the company is cleverly side-stepping by taking a licencing approach instead, building a very lean, engineering-focused team, and raising relatively small amounts of money. Mayht currently has 20 employees, 70% or so of whom are on the engineering side. The company also made the shrewd move of stacking its advisory board with strategically powerful folks who can add a tremendous amount of leverage, and may just be the key to building this type of company going forward.

"We have some very experienced people in our advisory board who are really active in the team. There are two people who formerly worked at Philips in the licensing department. One of them actually led the licensing department and made that side of Philips a huge business. He's really helping us with the licensing structure, but also with how you handle [patent] litigation. He's also an incredible deal-maker," explains Scheek.

A Mayht speaker prototype next to a (much larger) Sonos speaker. The company claims the two speakers have the same sound volume and quality. Image Credits: Mayht

The company highlights the importance of building a company that fits well with the type of startup you are building. For example, Mayht also added Piet Coelewij, who was the managing director and VP of Global Operations for Sonos for five years, to its advisory board. It also highlights the company's chief commercial officer, Max van den Berg, who was the marketing manager for personal audio for Sony in the mid 1990s, and continued in senior executive positions within Sony for several decades after that. "Having the right people in the room really helps open doors," Scheek mentions in what might be the understatement of the year.

The company created a brand that it's hoping to use to co-brand with other companies; a shrewd move that solves a significant branding problem. Most people don't know who made the speaker elements inside their speakers -- and why would they care. But there are predicates in other industries; unless you're a very special kind of nerd, most people don't care who made the processors inside their computers -- not until Intel decided to pick up the fight and create the "Intel inside" campaign when AMD started nipping at its heels. Mayht is taking a sheet from the same playbook, and trademarked the Heartmotion brand. It hopes that it can convince its licensees to co-brand their speakers. "Sonos powered by Heartmotion" -- that sort of thing.

"Yeah, so our technology brand for licensing would be Heartmotion. We called it that because the speaker looks like a pumping heart," says Scheek. "Our goal is to have that on every product, and that our partners that use our technology will use it as part of the marketing on the box of the product."

By minimizing the size and weight of the speaker tech, the company has a couple of clever talking points at its disposal. For car and RV makers, it means that they can cram more sound into smaller spaces -- such as door panels and dashboards -- without compromising on sound output. Those are obvious, but I was particularly impressed by how Mayht is tapping into a number of marketing messages that work particularly well in the current climate, where (finally!) people are starting to show some interest in greener tech. Packaging smaller speakers that have big performance and low energy consumption has a number of perhaps unexpected impacts. One example is the company's prototype speaker that is clad in Powerfoyle light-harvesting tech, which means it's possible to create a Bluetooth speaker that just keeps on going. Energy consumption aside, smaller form factors mean less weight and less shipping volume, which has a ton of second-hand environmental benefits.

Mayht's Heartmotion prototype speaker lineup. Image Credits: Mayht

Between Mayht's licencing-first business model backed by a patent portfolio strategy, a great founder story, an advisory board staffed with a who's-who of licensing and audio experts, and the willingness to move slow enough to get things right the first time around, the company is slowly positioning itself for an interesting 2022. The team hopes it is well resourced as it's gearing up for a year of execution after many years of research and setting the stage.

"This is the year of getting our products into consumers' hands, and I am excited to see that happen. We've been working on it while staying under the radar for quite some time. It's been really strange -- the industry knows that this is amazing, but the consumer hasn't experienced it yet. For us, this is the year of the big reveal. In addition to working with our partners to get this to the consumer, we are going to do something ourselves..." Sheek trails off, itching to tell me the details, but remembering the recorder is running. "We're going to announce it quite soon -- in Q2 of this year. I can't tell you much, but we are working on a reference product that the consumer can buy directly from us. We want consumers to experience this, so we are making a limited edition speaker for people to try."

The company told me it isn't really planning to make much money on its own product; this is really a mass-produced sample to help build brand awareness.

"We are building a product with the [3-inch] T3 driver ourselves because the whole industry is really starting to move once you prove yourself. We made a lot of prototypes over the past years," explains van den Berg. The problem is that it takes a bit of time to design a new product, and the big speaker brands take their time in doing so. To really hit the ground running, the company is taking a risk and taking matters into its own hands. "We feel [third-party designed speakers] are a bit of a longer process; they need time to make decisions. Most likely, their products will be on the market by the end of 2022 or in early 2023. In the meantime, we think it's very important that we announce this technology to the consumers. We don't want to be a competitor of anybody out there, but we think what we are doing is cool, and we are excited to release a limited edition product; a beautiful Bluetooth speaker powered by Heartmotion."

Recommended Stories

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • AdRed Gobo | Search Ads

    Seniors May Want To Know Signs of Esophagus Cancer

    First Signs Of Esophagus Cancer That You Should Know. Search Now.

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • AdStansberry Research

    U.S. Stocks: “We’re in the calm before the storm”

    Something big is brewing in the financial markets. Your actions in the coming weeks could affect your wealth for a decade. Here’s how to prepare.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • 11 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best robotics stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022. The robotics sector is set for explosive growth in 2022 as new strategies and technological advances lead to […]

  • Tencent Just Made Its Biggest Metaverse Move Yet

    Last Fall, the "metaverse" became a buzzword when Facebook changed its company name to Meta Platforms. While the ultimate shape and scope of the metaverse is yet to be determined, it seems likely virtual worlds will grow in the future. Oculus became the most downloaded app on Christmas Day, indicating that more and more people may be trying out this whole metaverse idea.

  • AdSystem1 | Search Ads

    Seniors: Acorn Stair Lift Offers May Surprise Many

    Offers on Acorn stair lifts may be hard to beat. Find out more. Look for Acorn stair lift pricing and offers.

  • Student accidentally becomes a millionaire after turning selfies into NFT as a joke

    ‘I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,’ 22-year-old says

  • Metaverse barriers to entry are ‘rather high:’ CoinDesk Global Macro Editor

    With recent patent filings by Walmart suggesting that the major retailer may be joining the likes of Meta and Apple in embarking on a foray into metaverse technology, more consumers are now asking how they can access the virtual space themselves. According to CoinDesk Global Macro Editor TV Anchor Emily Parker, many obstacles remain for average consumers to access the metaverse.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • AdBonvoyaged

    Avoid This Bridge In Virginia's Backyard- Heres Why

    The Worlds Most Dangerous Bridges Ranked By Highway Patrol.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • Free government COVID test kits now available: Everything you need to know

    A new federal website to request free COVID-19 test kits is online now.

  • AdBetter Quizzes

    Can You Beat This Vision Quiz?

    63% Of People Fail The Test

  • API data reportedly show weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies edged down by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels last wee

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Why I See Airbnb Keeping Investors Awake at Night

    Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday night that the market has turned sour on turbocharged growth stocks, and that's why in 2022, investors need to stick with companies that make real products and have real earnings. One of those companies is Action Alerts PLUS holding Airbnb , which has seen its shares fall from highs of $212 in November. Airbnb is still the safest way to travel, according to Cramer, and unlike most recent IPOs, Airbnb has been making money for years.

  • AdAutooverload

    Netflix Cancels Another Round Of Great Shows

    The Fate Of Every TV Series For The 2022 Calendar...

  • Toyota stock sinks as supply chain issues hit production

    Jeff Schuster,&nbsp;LMC Automotive President of Americas Operations and Global Vehicle Forecasts, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Toyota's production miss due to chip shortages, the supply chain for automakers, challenges when buying cars, Tesla investing in chip suppliers, automotive sales in the U.S. and Asian markets, and the EV space.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Zoom is returning to the office, but most workers aren’t coming back

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday announced a new return-to-office plan that allows the vast majority of its 4,400 employees to work from home by establishing three broad categories for workers: hybrid (a majority of the workforce that lives within commuting distance and would come in occasionally), remote and in-person, the latter of which will comprise less than 2% of Zoom’s workforce. Zoom’s videoconferencing technology, a staple among thousands of companies for communicating and collaborating as the pandemic forced workers to shelter at their homes, will be a major source of interaction internally. “Workers genuinely want choice, and they are choosing to continue to work at home,” Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told MarketWatch.