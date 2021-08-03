U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,945.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,034.50
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.60
    -7.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    -0.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0000
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,487.19
    -710.15 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.42
    -4.03 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.39
    -98.44 (-0.36%)
     

Mayne Minerals targets a Rare Earths “HOTSPOT” in Northern British Columbia

Mayne Minerals Inc.
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Robert Rosenblat, President of Mayne Minerals Inc, a private Vancouver based mining company reports that the company has acquired an option on a large land package designated as the Hart prospect, in Northern British Columbia, Canada. The Hart property is a frontier project containing multiple occurrences of both Light and Heavy rare earth elements (REEs) together with a significant amount of rare metals (RM). This project covers an area of more than 5000 hectares.

A reconnaissance grass roots sampling program in 2010, conducted by a previous property holder, discovered a large area of highly anomalous REEs/RM in both stream sediments and rock samples. The area of interest covers at least 1.5 km wide by 3.5 km long and extends over an elevation difference of more than 150 metres, suggesting an igneous rock mass exceeding 2 billion tonnes.

The project is comparable in size to other world class, low grade rare earth deposits. The Roundtop intrusion in southern Texas, USA, recently acquired by USA Rare Earth, contains approximately 480 million tonnes (total mass of inferred + indicated), grading 0.06% REE. Another deposit, comparable in size to Mayne Mineral’s project, is the Canakli deposit located in Turkey, at 494 million tonnes containing 0.07% REEs, which is contained within an intrusive rock of similar nature to that of the Company’s northern BC project. The average grade of Rare Earths contained in rock samples from the Property area is approximately 0.065%, comparable to the Roundtop and Canakli grades. The Project area is also highly enriched in rare metals. Reference: BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 32384, 2011.

The reader is cautioned that the REE content of the samples taken may not be representative of the project as a whole and additional work including trenching, bulk sampling and drilling under the supervision of a Qualified Person is necessary before any tonnage and grade can be established for the Hart project.

The 2010 reconnaissance program was limited as to the amount of samples which were collected on a random basis from streams and rocks. Assay results revealed high values in rare earth/metals. The heavy metal stream sediment concentrates and silts are extremely anomalous in tin, zirconium, niobium, yttrium, and total rare earth elements. Stream sediment sampling returned grades up to 18.7% tin together with tungsten, fluorine, boron, rubidium, and beryllium plus elevated scandium values. Rubidium values are exceeding 700ppm, an amount atypical for fertile or tin specialized granites. In addition, heavy mineral concentrates returned up to 10% for Zirconium oxide, greater than 0.4% Hafnium, and 2.0% Niobium to mention a few of the anomalous elements. Further, the initial report contained whole rock discrimination plots of the peralkaline granite, interpreted to indicate a unique Rare Earth/Metal “hot spot” or mantle plume.

The Company has recently completed an airborne magnetometer-radiometric survey on the Property; results are pending. A Company consultant will be leaving soon to the property to do further sampling and mapping.

Mayne Minerals has other claim holdings throughout BC, including in the Golden Triangle, Telegraph Creek area, and on Vancouver Island. Also, the Company has an option on a former Graphite Producer, the Bell Mine, in Buckingham Quebec (See Mayne Minerals website for further details).

Management:

Mr. Robert Rosenblat has had extensive experience in mining, financial and marketing with over 65 years experience in the junior mining sector throughout Canada. In 1978, he was instrumental in the development of the Kipawa rare earths deposit in Quebec, which was later acquired by Unocal.

Mr. Wayne Lockhart P.Geo., a director and Consultant to the Company who was formerly Professor of Geology at the University of New Brunswick. A Project Generator with 60 years experience with major, mid-sized and junior companies, he has been involved in the founding and listing of a number of TSX-V junior exploration companies. His projects have resulted in numerous discoveries of base, precious metals and gems, industrial minerals within Canada, Philippines, Africa and Greenland. He was instrumental in leading several of these discoveries into production.

The Company looks forward to reporting the results of field examination of the Hart prospect and to confirming the REE and Rare Metal values.

Information of a technical and scientific nature that forms the basis for disclosure in this release has been prepared and approved by Dr. Stewart A Jackson, P.Geo. , a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Robert Rosenblat

Christina Rao

President & CEO

Capital Markets

604.760.0364

604.723.7480

Robert@mayneminerals.com

IR@MayneMinerals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "Forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our plans, future financings and operations, and the timing and completion of any acquisition or future business opportunities. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, general economic, market and business conditions, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in national and local government legislation or regulations regarding environmental factors, taxation or foreign investment; political or economic instability; terrorism; inflation; changes in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; dependency on equity market financings to fund operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in each management's discussion and analysis released by the Company. Forward looking statements in this release include but are not limited to “the project is comparable in size to other world class, low-grade rare-earth deposits; of the samples taken may not be representative of the project as a whole; results of an airborne Magnetometer-radiometric survey are pending; a consultant will be doing further sampling soon.”

In addition, forward-looking information is based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Historical results have not been verified by a QP as defined under NI-43-101 and are treated as historical exploration information. Prepared largely by or under the supervision of qualified professional geologists or engineers, such historical information disclosed herein is found within reports the Company has on file and in the B.C. Provincial Government assessment report.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why Pfizer Shot 4% Higher Today

    New York City introduces a sweeping vaccination mandate, as authorities struggle to keep the coronavirus at bay.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Robinhood spikes, holds well above IPO price

    Nikhil Kamath - India’s youngest billionaire and True Beacon Global Co-Founder & CIO; Zeroda Co-founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Robinhood.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Sank Today

    What happened Cruise ship stocks came under pressure on Tuesday, as the highly contagious delta variant fueled a surge in COVID-19 case counts around the world. As of 3 p.m. EDT today, shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) were down 2%, 3%, and 3%, respectively.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • U.K. challenging Nvidia-Arm deal, Lyft earnings preview, Gensler's path to Bitcoin ETF

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.